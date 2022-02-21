Plan for Romance With These 14 Bae-cation Destinations

How does one keep the romance alive during these trying times between Slack, Zoom, COVID updates, and never-ending work schedules? A quick jaunt and change of scenery can certainly refresh your collective spirit. You may have dreams of traveling with bae. If you have the time and funds, why not indulge in a trip for two? We’ve rounded up some of the best getaways that take extra care in crafting a romantic trip that will leave the two of you mesmerized.

St. Lucia

Does it get more romantic than a stay at the Caribbean’s first couples-only all-inclusive boutique resort? This oceanfront gem caters to couples looking to rekindle and reinvigorate their relationship while reclaiming stolen time. The on-site hotel team is able to work with guests to bring their dream vow renewals to life, no matter how over-the-top or minimal. After they say I do, couples can kick off their honeymoon on-site, taking advantage of the romantic chocolate-making workshops, boating excursions, and couples-driven wellness treatments.

Image: courtesy of Rendezvous Beach.

Botswana and Namibia

Whether you’re hoping to fall in love or stay in love this year, Wilderness Safaris has dreamed up the Ultimate Romantic Safari—a new, 12-night intimate journey that takes couples to four of Wilderness’ most spectacular camps: DumaTau in Botswana’s Linyanti region, along with Vumbura Plains and Mombo camps in the Okavango Delta; and Little Kulala, near the Sossusvlei dunes in Namibia. Couples can experience truly exclusive excursions and close-up wildlife encounters, take to the skies by helicopter or soar in a hot-air balloon, drift through channels in a mokoro or boat, and relax by a floating fire pit. Each camp offers elegant and contemporary tented suites with private plunge pools, outdoor salas, indoor and outdoor showers, wrap-around verandas, and more. In Namibia, guests can absorb the desert’s primordial beauty with private sundowners, and stargazing on their suite’s rooftop, blanketed by the heavens. Prepare to take in sweeping views and sunsets over the plains and rivers with a never-ending wildlife parade right outside your room.

DumaTau in Botswana. Image: courtesy of Wilderness Safaris.

Big Sur, California

Alila Ventana Big Sur is an iconic property with inclusive offerings in the heart of California’s rugged Central Coast. Perched at the edge of the continent overlooking the majestic Pacific, this intimate retreat features 59 guest rooms, suites, and villas, Spa Alila, two pools with outdoor Japanese hot baths, The Sur House restaurant, and 160 magnificent acres of natural splendor on the rugged Big Sur coastline. Find romance and emotional connection with the one you love and relax into a sumptuous romantic getaway complete with private meals to enjoy in-room or decadent dining at The Sur House; access to the resort’s Signature Experiences such as yoga, meditation, Tai Chi, and daily hikes.

Image: courtesy of Alila Ventana Big Sur.

St. Kitts

Set on the pristine beaches of Banana Bay with unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea and neighboring Nevis, there’s no finer place to soak up the island sun with your most-loved one. At this five-star Caribbean resort, couples enjoy the highest levels of luxury and disconnect to reconnect. The spacious guest rooms and suites combine contemporary architecture with a feel that taps into the rich historic roots of St. Kitts. Many of the suites offer individual pools with private sundecks and unobstructed views of the Caribbean sea and the neighboring island of Nevis. For the ultimate escape, the Bi-Level Penthouse Suite has a private pool along with a dedicated butler at your service.

Image: courtesy of Park Hyatt, St. Kitts.

Shandaken, New York

To drop off the grid for a bit head to the Lorca, located in Shandaken, New York in the Catskills. This Black-owned property is a collection of five beautifully redesigned homes near a stream and nestled between mountains. It features a wooded valley with two contemporary cottages, a large cabin, a streamside house, and a farmhouse, with 1907 stone fireplaces and numerous bluestone ruins. You and your bae will be out in the woods with the most beautiful views and a trickling stream with space to breathe and rekindle the magic.

Image: courtesy of the Lorca, Catskills.

Bluefields, Jamaica

What makes Bluefields Bay Villas special for couples: a collection of six private, luxury all-inclusive villas along a mile-long stretch on Jamaica’s rustic South Coast, offering couples an experience with as little or as much adventure as they like, all wrapped in authentic island luxury. Couples can enjoy accommodations, with a private butler and chef, in the newly renovated Milestone Cottage. The cottage is often referred to as the “honeymoon favorite” for its intimate cliffside plunge pool with underwater seats and seaside pavilion hidden at the base of an outdoor staircase to the sea. Romantic island experiences include a private beach, paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling, glass-bottom boat cruises, deep-sea fishing, tennis, hiking, and more. For a purely authentic Jamaican experience, couples can arrange a visit to the nearby YS Falls along with a romantic picnic prepared by the private chef, visit local organic farms and pick produce to be used in their private chef cooked meals, as well as take part in a hook-n-cook fishing experience with the resort’s fishermen.

Image: courtesy of Bluefields Bay Villas.

Maldives

Within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll in the Republic of the Maldives lies an untouched jewel, a reef island with powder-soft, brilliant white sands, deep blue holes, and a house reef with unique marine biodiversity. Blessed with timeless ocean views and nurtured by nature, the property is designed for travelers seeking an intimate getaway—from heavenly culinary experiences and adventurous excursions to a pampering signature treatment at the hotel’s overwater spa. The Idyllic Romance Package is designed to take romantic getaways to another level. This package includes one Private Destination Dining Experience on the beach during the stay, a 60-minute signature couples massage at Merana Spa, a “Dolphin Quest” excursion, a floating Breakfast experience and so much more.

Image: courtesy of Vakkaru, Maldives.

St. Lucia

Couples seeking a romantic escape can get away to St. Lucia and check into Sugar Beach, a Viceroy resort which offers breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea and the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Val des Pitons. Ideal for an intimate and luxurious vacation, Sugar Beach offers something for any type of couple. Adventurous couples will enjoy various land and water sports activities, including tennis, beach volleyball, windsurfing, sailing, kayaking and snorkeling. Foodie couples can indulge in international cuisine featuring delightly tropical tastes at the resort’s celebrated collection of culinary experiences. Couples wanting to pamper themselves can head to the property’s Rainforest Spa, boasting signature experiences including bamboo massages, hot rock therapies, and holistic treatments. Exuding the feelings of romance and luxury, each luxury accommodation is complete with its own private plunge pool and butler.

Image: courtesy of Sugar Beach St. Lucia.

Paris, France

Located in the upscale 16th arrondissement, Shangri-La Paris is the home to France’s only Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant, Shang Palace. The palatial property merges history, indulgence, Parisian old-world elegance, and the Asian art of entertaining. Located near the Eiffel Tower, you can view the stunning views from your own private terrace.

Image: courtesy of the Shangri-La Paris.

Adare Manor

County Limerick, Ireland

A spellbinding 19th-century castle hotel unmatched anywhere in Europe, Adare is located in the charming Adare Village in the lush greens of Ireland—with a breathtaking backdrop in a fairytale setting. Steeped in glamour and romance, couples looking for a sweet getaway can live like royalty in their very own castle estate, with activities to enjoy for every type of couple—from foodies to adventurers. Guests can enjoy the state-of-the-art spa by 111SKIN , a championship golf course, and four exceptional culinary destinations, including the recent Michelin-starred Oak Room. Opt for outdoor pursuits like falconry, archery, or clay shooting on the reimagined 842-acre estate, which is the size of New York City’s Central Park.

Image: courtesy of the Adare Manor.

Oia, Santorini

The sensational Andronis Luxury Suites offer 29 heavenly rooms carved into the cliffside, each with a private pool or Jacuzzi. With a view of the ancient volcano and surrounding islands in the distance, this romantic property combines classic luxury with first-class dining at the award-winning restaurant, Lycabettus, the best for fine dining on the island (and with a balcony where there is a marriage proposal every night!).

Image: courtesy of the Adronis Luxury Suites.

Santiago, Chile

As the first Mandarin Oriental in South America, it is now one of the most iconic buildings in the city. The property offers state-of-the-art renovated rooms and facilities, making it an ideal respite for explorers and luxury lovers alike. Set in the very heart of the town, with beautiful views of the Andes Mountains to the East and San Cristobal Hill to the west, the hotel is indeed a true treasure. It has lush gardens and the biggest lagoon-style swimming pool complete with its own waterfall.

Image: courtesy of the Mandarin Oriental Santiago Chile.

Grenada

Looking to rekindle the spice in your relationship? The Calabash Hotel is a luxurious stay just steps away from the Caribbean Sea. The destination oozes romance with its secluded beaches, warm temperatures that heat up the skin, and baby blue waters that let you know you’ve found paradise. Wake up in paradise to the melodic sound of crashing waves, with each suite featuring a balcony with views of the glimmering turquoise waters. Take advantage of a tranquil spa experience or enjoy an elegant dining experience at Rhodes Restaurant. Dreaming of a destination wedding on a white sand beach? Calabash has wedding specialists to ensure couples have the most perfect special day.

Image: courtesy of the Calabash Grenada.

Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico

Hotel Solar de las Animas is set in the heart of Tequila, one of Mexico’s “magical towns”, for its perfect blend of beauty, culture, and history. The property features two outdoor pools, a rooftop sky bar, the Chucho Reyes garden patio bar and the La Antigua Casona restaurant, where guests can enjoy their favorite tastings of tequilas and cocktails accompanied by fine dining. Through the hotel, arrange Insta-worthy experiences including sunset horseback rides through the agave fields, sip the Cuervo family’s Reserva tequila at Latin America’s oldest distillery, La Rojeña, or visit the cactus gardens of the Hacienda el Centenario.