5 Black-Owned Businesses to Support While in Town for the Super Bowl

This year, Super Bowl LVI will be held at the at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinati Bengals go head-to-head for the title this year. Across the country, many will be prepping for major festivities to be hosted in their homes with tasty appetizers, a special selection of great drinks and perfectly curated outfits to impress friends and family. However, a lucky sampling of NFL fans will be able to witness the football showdown in person.

Google has curated a list of must visit Black-owned businesses in Inglewood, Soth Central or Downtown LA. Check out a list of spots that are the ultimate cross-section of when Black history Month meets Super Bowl season.

As seen and referenced in the hit HBO series Insecure, Hilltop Coffee & Kitchen takes pride in cultivating exciting opportunities for individuals to connect with each other and find moments of peace with themselves through “finding their hilltop.” With a variety of breakfast and lunch offerings ranging from “droptop” toasts with avocado or salmon to fanciful beignets with a lavender latte, you are bound to find inspiration and something that you like.

This vegan and organic based spot is great for foodies who are looking for something nourishing and delicious. Whether it’s a sweet treat or comfort food, Stuff I Eat offers a great variance of vegan dishes for those who enjoy cooked or raw-based food.

If you are looking for an interesting read in between all of the Superbowl festivities, Eso Won Books has just what you need. They carry books about cooking, photography, Black interest topics and so many other genres. What more can you ask for?

Simply Wholesome Health Food Store and Restaurant has been a fortress in the LA area since 1984. Image: courtesy of Simply Wholesome

Founded in the 1980s, Simply Wholesome is a staple in the Los Angeles community. As a health food store serving hot dishes and an offering of health supplements, this location is truly a one-stop shop.

Crafted by coworkers turned friends Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas in 2017, Sip & Sonder’s flagship location became the first specialty coffee house in Inglewood. They are a multifaceted site that serves as a coffee roaster, creative space, and multi-purpose event space. Additionally, Sip & Sonder recently hosted a business itch competition in conjunction with Adidas and the business’s nonprofit Sonder Impact. With now two locations, this Black women owned venue is the perfect place to connect with new friends you may meet during Superbowl weekend.

To find out more about these Black-owned businesses and others on Google Search and Maps, look for the black and orange heart badge or search “black owned businesses near me.”