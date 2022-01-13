5 Circle Mirrors That’ll Make a Big Statement in Any Room

It’s safe to say that the majority of us have accepted that we will still be spending the next few months in the house. The coronavirus is still here, and winter weather can be brutal. To ease seasonal depression, it may be time to switch things up around the home.

One option is buying a circle mirror. There’s something about it that adds a hint of chicness to a room. Hang the mirror in your living area, bedroom, or bathroom and you’ll love the grown and sexy vibe. Whatever your style, there’s a mirror for you.

Below, we’ve rounded up five circle mirrors that are sure to up the wow factor and lift your spirits.

Image: courtesy of Etsy



MeidaDecor Decorative Starburst Mirror, $84, etsy.com



Image: courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond



Bee & Willow Home Crossroads Wall Mirror With Shelf in Rustic Brown, $90, bedbathandbeyond.com



Image: courtesy of Wayfair



Mercury Row Ansley Glam Distressed Accent Mirror, $112, wayfair.com



Image: courtesy of Amazon



Domax Store Black Round Wall Mirror With Bamboo Frame and Adjustable Hanging Leather Strap, $40, amazon.com

