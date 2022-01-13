|Salvatore Ferragamo Taps Jharrel Jerome for Its Spring/Summer 2022 Advertising Campaign|Four Black Female Police Officers Are Suing Baltimore Police Department Alleging Discrimination and Harassment|5 Circle Mirrors That’ll Make a Big Statement in Any Room|Alice Childress’ Nearly 70-Year-Old Stage Play About Racism in Theater Still Rings True in 2022|A North Carolina City Scholarship Program Removes Preference for Black Applicants Because of Reverse Racism Allegation|New York Mayor Eric Adams Reassigns Brother to Top Security Position|Chris Dickerson, the First Black Mr. America, Passes Away at 82|The Ultimate NFL Fallacy: Winning Games Matter Most|Ronnie Spector, Lead Singer of the Ronettes, Passes Away at 78|Dior Has Teamed Up With Technogym for the Ultimate in Fitness Equipment

5 Circle Mirrors That’ll Make a Big Statement in Any Room

Image: Prostock-Studio for Getty Images

It’s safe to say that the majority of us have accepted that we will still be spending the next few months in the house. The coronavirus is still here, and winter weather can be brutal. To ease seasonal depression, it may be time to switch things up around the home.

One option is buying a circle mirror. There’s something about it that adds a hint of chicness to a room. Hang the mirror in your living area, bedroom, or bathroom and you’ll love the grown and sexy vibe. Whatever your style, there’s a mirror for you.

Below, we’ve rounded up five circle mirrors that are sure to up the wow factor and lift your spirits.

Image: courtesy of Etsy

MeidaDecor Decorative Starburst Mirror, $84, etsy.com
Image: courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

Bee & Willow Home Crossroads Wall Mirror With Shelf in Rustic Brown, $90, bedbathandbeyond.com
Image: courtesy of Wayfair

Mercury Row Ansley Glam Distressed Accent Mirror, $112, wayfair.com
Image: courtesy of Amazon

Domax Store Black Round Wall Mirror With Bamboo Frame and Adjustable Hanging Leather Strap, $40, amazon.com

Image: courtesy of Amazon

HDYYGY Round Gray Wood Circle Mirror for Bathroom, $86, amazon.com
