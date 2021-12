For those of us who turn into couch potatoes in the winter, comfort and warmth is key. Wrapping our bodies with a cozy throw blanket is a great way to check out for the evening, especially when it’s Friday night, we’re exhausted from work, our Ubereats just arrived, and we’re ready to Netflix and chill.

Below are 5 throw blankets, from Hermès to West Elm, that you—and perhaps your bae—can snuggle up in, as you get comfy for the evening.

Image: courtesy of Hermes



Hermès Avalon Throw Blanket, $1,550, hermes.com

Image: courtesy of Ssense



Blacksaw John Zabawa Edition Icon Throw, $495, ssense.com

Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton



Louis Vuitton LVXNBA Letters Blanket, $2,200, louisvuitton.com

Image: courtesy of West Elm



West Elm Brushed Herringbone Throw Blanket, $70, westelm.com