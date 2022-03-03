8 Black-Owned Dining and Decor Brands to Give Your Home the ‘Bridgerton’ Effect

Our latest interior design inspiration is the aspirational New York City penthouse apartment of Shonda Rhimes, the television mastermind behind a long list of our favorite shows. We’re currently drooling over her extravagantly-decorated home, which is pictured on the April cover of Architectural Digest. Much like the set design of her hit Netflix series Bridgerton, her dwelling is filled with regal themes including textured fabrics, vibrant colors, and intricate vintage-inspired details. The effect is a jaw-dropping sophisticated space that captures Shonda’s larger-than-life imagination.

When it comes to interior design trends, it’s clear that royalty is in and adding hints of these fancy details has the ability to enliven any space. Below, we’ve rounded décor must-haves from 8 Black-owned interior brands, including dinnerware, linens, and furniture, that embody Shonda’s aspirational home.

Image: Brooks & Bridges

Brooks & Bridges Chrome Hearts 20 Piece Collection, $129, brooksbridges.com

This set of handmade, individually-crafted flatware adds the perfect touch for a dinner party. It comes in an unconventional rose-gold hue to brighten up your tablescape.

Image: Harlem Candle Co.

Harlem Candle Co. Lady Day White Floral Ceramic Luxury Candle, $98, harlemcandlecompany.com

Dedicated to the velvety voice of Billie Holiday, this candle features sweet scents of neroli blossom and jasmine essence. After you burn through the candle, save the gold floral ceramic vessel and use it as a statement décor piece.

Image: Estelle Colored Glass

Estelle Colored Glass Champagne Flute, $95 (for set of 2), estellecoloredglass.com

Take up your next toast up a notch with these statement rose-colored flutes.

Image: Albany Park

Albany Park Park Armchair $795, albanypark.com

Nothing screams fabulous quite like a jewel-toned velvet chair. You can custom it to your liking, right down to its legs.

Image: Jungalow

Jungalow Silvia Rug $90, jungalow.com

The bold, bright prints on this statement rug will bring your place to life.

Image: Clare

Clare Current Mood Paint $59, clare.com



Bring the drama with this alluring dark green wall hue that pairs beautifully with gold accents.

Image: Fabiola Jean-Louis

Fabiola Jean-Louis “Madame Leroy” painting, pricing upon request, fabiolajeanlouis.com

Haitian artist, Fabiola Jean-Louis, paints period portrayals of Black women in royal garb to challenge the relationship between history, memory and identity.

Image: Dressing Rooms Interiors Studio

Dressing Rooms Interiors Studio Mara Cheetah Pillows $295, dressingroominteriorsstudio.com

The eye-catching, yet subtle print on these hand-painted pillows will become an instant conversation piece.