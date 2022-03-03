|8 Black-Owned Dining and Décor Brands to Elevate Your Home|A Historic Broadway Theatre Has Been Renamed After James Earl Jones|André Leon Talley Op-Ed: The Truth Is|This Streaming Service Will Level Up Your Cooking Skills|The Best Looks at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards|Dennis Haysbert Talks Career Goals and His New Movie ‘No Exit’|Jennifer Hudson to Host Daytime Talk Show This Fall|Bob Marley’s Empire Just Got Deliciously Bigger|President Biden’s State of the Union Address Touches on an Economic Future With Health Equity|Shonda Rhimes Honored With Barbie Ahead of International Women’s Day

8 Black-Owned Dining and Décor Brands to Elevate Your Home

Image: Architectural Digest

Shonda Rhimes, the television mastermind behind a long list of our favorite shows, is featured on the April cover of Architectural Digest, pictured inside her her extravagantly-decorated New York City penthouse. Much like the set design of her hit Netflix series Bridgerton, the aesthetic of her home is filled with regal themes including textured fabrics, vibrant colors, and intricate vintage-inspired details. The effect is a jaw-dropping sophisticated space that captures Shonda’s larger-than-life imagination.

When it comes to interior design trends, it’s clear: royalty is in and adding hints of these fancy details has the ability to enliven any space. Below, we’ve rounded décor must-haves from 12 Black-owned interior brands, including dinnerware, linens, and furniture, that capture the essence of Shonda’s aspirational home. 

Image: Brooks & Bridges

Brooks & Bridges Chrome Hearts 20 Piece Collection, $129, brooksbridges.com

This set of handmade, individually-crafted flatware comes in an unconventional rose-gold hue to brighten up your tablescape; the perfect touch for a dinner party. 

Image: Estelle Colored Glass

Estelle Colored Glass Champagne Flute Set of 2, $95, estellecoloredglass.com

Take up your next toast up a notch with these statement rose-colored flutes. 

Image: Harlem Candle Co.

Harlem Candle Co. Lady Day White Floral Ceramic Luxury Candle, $98, harlemcandlecompany.com

Dedicated to the velvety voice of Billie Holiday, this candle features sweet scents of Neroli blossom and Jasmine essence. After you burn through the candle, save the gold floral ceramic vessel and use it as a statement décor piece. 

Image: Albany Park

Albany Park Park Armchair $795, albanypark.com

Nothing screams fabulous quite like a jewel-toned velvet chair. This oversized armchair can be customized down to the chair legs and contains high-resiliency foam to ensure long lasting comfort.

Image: Jungalow

 Jungalow Silvia Teal & Berry Rug $90, jungalow.com

The bold, bright prints on this statement rug will bring your place to life.

Image: 54kibo

 54kibo Lila Brass Large Entryway Chandelier $2,500, 54kibo.com

Every home needs a “wow” piece. This larger-than-life hanging pendant is crafted by master artisans in Marrakech and softly diffuses light from its hand-pierced metal sides. 

Image: Clare

Clare Current Mood Paint $59, clare.com

Bring the drama with this alluring dark green wall hue that pairs beautifully with gold accents.

Image: Dressing Rooms Interiors Studio

Dressing Rooms Interiors Studio Mara Cheetah Pillows $295, dressingroominteriorsstudio.com

The eye-catching, yet subtle print on these hand-painted pillows will become an instant conversation piece. 

