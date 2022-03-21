8 Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products to Purify Your Home

Get a jumpstart on spring cleaning with these eco-friendly products that have minimal chemicals so you can sanitize your home without toxins or excess waste. From sprays to sponges, there are options for every room in your house, so matter what you’re scrubbing, we’ve got a solution.

Image: courtesy of Cleancult

Cleancult Refillable Liquid Laundry Bottle $14.99, cleancult.com

Laundry day just got easier (and less wasteful) using this durable, reusable, shatter-resistant detergent bottle. A silicone sleeve protects the glass bottle and enhances your grip. The brand also provides detergent in recyclable cardboard cartons.

Image: courtesy of Blueland

Blueland The Dish Duo $34, blueland.com

Tackle a full sink of dishes with powerful dish soap and dishwasher detergent that are made without artificial dyes, fragrances, petroleum, parabens, phosphates, and are hypoallergenic. As a bonus, they come in recyclable plastic-free packaging for which you can order refills.

Image: courtesy of Supernatural

Supernatural Counters + Granite Cleaning Set $25, supernatural.com

Infused with potent botanicals and natural ingredients, non-toxic concentrate is specifically designed to be used on kitchen countertops where you don’t want to risk harsh chemical cleaners getting near your food or hands.

Image: courtesy of Mrs. Meyer’s

Mrs. Meyer’s Orange Clove Large Soy Candle $9.99, mrsmeyers.com

Freshen up your space with this spicy scented candle made from soy and vegetable wax that coms in a recyclable glass jar. The cruelty-free formula is made with essential oils and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients.

Image: courtesy of Safely

Safely Clean Hands Kit $25, getsafely.com

This combination of hand soap, cream, and sanitizer is designed to gently clean and moisturize your hands without any harsh chemicals and only uses plant-powered ingredients.

Image: courtesy of The Unscented Company

The Unscented Company Dryer Balls $7, unscentedco.com

Toss these pure wool balls in the dryer as an earth-friendly substitute to liquid and sheet fabric softeners to reduce static and wrinkles. They prevent static cling, reduce drying time, and reduces wrinkles. Wool softeners are also gentler on sensitive skin and baby clothes.

Image: courtesy of Public Goods

Public Goods Walnut Scrubber Sponge $5.95 for 4 ct, publicgoods.com

Upgrade from traditional sponges with this plant-based option made from natural vegetable cellulose. Unlike the original, this does not contain harmful toxins like triclosan, a pesticide that is linked to health problems and environmental damage.

Image: courtesy of Method

Method Antibacterial Toilet Bowl Cleaner $3.99 for 24 fl oz

Give your bathroom a disinfecting jolt with this spearmint-scented toilet bowl cleanser contains citric acid to purge dirt and kill germs without a pungent bleach odor. The formula is proven to kill 99.9% of household germs and works to clean the toilet bowl, set, and under the rim.