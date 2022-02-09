Somi, the First-Ever African American Interactive STEM Doll, Seeks to Inspire the Genius of Black Children

Bukola Somide has created the world’s first-ever African American interactive STEM doll to introduce Black children to the world of computer science

According to the press release, “Somi” is an interactive African American doll that offers a fun and interactive way to expose kids to Computer Science (CS) concepts. “The speaking doll cultivates children’s logical reasoning, problem-solving skills, and boosts their creativity. Somi also touches on cyberbullying, to bring awareness to what it is and encourage better online conduct. “

Somi can speak over 220 words and comes with 12 voiceover recordings. Children will learn about various topics such as algorithms, Artificial Intelligence, Code, Bug, Binary Numbers, Web pages, Javascript, HTML, Condition, Loop, and Cyberbullying.

Somide, who has 17 years of experience in the IT industry, recalls being the only Black person or Black woman on her Software Development team. After a successful tech career, Somide wanted to empower her community by helping to “increase the number of minority girls thriving in the Computer Science (CS) industry.

“Representation matters in tech because it gives hope to under-served children who may otherwise think their dreams are impossible due to lack of accessible role models,” Somide said. “A child seeing a doll who looks like them, engaged in Computer Science, helps to shatter a mental ceiling by reshaping their perspective.”

Internal research has shown that there is a perception among young Black girls that either Computer Science is boring, it’s too hard or complex so they feel they’re not smart enough, or they do not have access to relatable mentors.

The research compelled Somide to create Somi the Computer Scientist to introduce Black children to the amazing world of STEM.

You can purchase the interactive doll at www.innovant-tech.com.