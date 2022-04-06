Allen Iverson Launches New Cannabis Line

Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson has partnered with Viola Brands to launch his own cannabis line, the Michigan Chronicle reports.

The latest strain dubbed IVERSON ’01 will be available exclusively in Michigan.

According to the description, “the Indica-dominant strain crosses F1 Durban, Gushers, and Runtz.” Pre-rolls and the packaged flowers were cultivated in Detroit. The strain will be available for purchase at select dispensaries throughout the greater Detroit region.

“I’m excited to continue the partnership with my brother Al and bring our newest strain to Detroit,” Iverson said in a statement. “Everything I do is for the fans, and this is no different.”

Founded by former NBA player Al Harrington, Viola Brands is currently the leading Black-owned producer and licensed reseller of premium cannabis products. The IVERSON ’01 strain is a part of a multi-year partnership between Viola Brands and the NBA icon.

“We’ll let the customers decide when we’re going to pull it,” Harrington said. “One thing we just realize in the industry, people love new stuff, they love new genetics. We definitely want to be on the cutting edge of that. We’re constantly pheno-hunting and growing our own stuff trying to find the next best thing.”

Harrington lauded his collaboration with Iverson and believes they are primed to radically change the cannabis industry which is projected to reach $90.4 billion by 2026.

“When I think about Allen, the icon that he is, how disruptive he was, how he changed the way the game was played, the way the game is perceived, the way athletes conducted themselves in a positive way—meaning being themselves. Realizing you can be yourself and people will love you for it,” noted Harrington. “When I think about cannabis, it’s the same thing. It’s groundbreaking. It’s disruptive. We’re constantly changing how people perceive cannabis, how they use cannabis; it aligned perfectly.”

The city of Detroit is aiming to be a major player in the cannabis industry. Recently, the city council passed an ordinance to issue licenses for recreational-use dispensaries after the city opted to allow recreational marijuana in 2020.

The ordinance goes into effect on April 20.