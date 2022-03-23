International Women’s Month: Artist K’era Morgan Creates Textiles That Spark Joy

Named “Best New Designer of the Year” by Dwell in 2021, textile designer and artist K’era Morgan is the talent behind the successful home accessories line k-apostrophe and is bringing her unique artistic style to woven home décor products.

Morgan, who started as a mixed-media artist, always had an affinity for expressing herself through art, using color and bold brushstrokes to represent her emotions. As her pieces grew in popularity, Morgan decided to apply her style of art to home furnishings to make her creations more accessible for everyone. She founded her own brand, k-apostrophe, which produces handcrafted tapestries, pillows, throw blankets, and prints that are inspired by her vibrant visual pieces. Morgan, who practices daily creative rituals, says her work is truly a reflection of her mood, with bold color and brushstrokes heavily representing the essence of a feeling, emotion or thought in the exact moment.

When it comes to creating her one-of-a-kind home furnishings, Morgan collaborates with one of the few remaining American mills to transform her multi-media pieces into colorful woven throw blankets, pillows and tapestries made of 100% hand-dyed cotton for home interiors. Each textile item is made-to-order, specifically for the consumer, to avoid access waste. Both cozy and comfortable, the woven goods are an extension of Morgan’s affinity for textiles and functional art made for everyday use and enjoyment.

As a member of the Black Artists + Designers Guild, she strives to connect with other artists in her community and bring diversity to an industry that can be rather exclusive.

This month, Morgan recently launched her first tableware line with vibrant cloth napkins. “When entertaining, I love breaking out the napkins as a conversation starter, something fun and colorful. I love the idea of creating everyday items that you can elevate to make something about your day more special.”

Image: courtesy of k-apostrophe.

k-apostrophe Napkins $120 (for set of 4), k-apostrophe.com

Image: courtesy of k-apostrophe.

k-apostrophe Black Wadjet Lumbar Pillow $310, k-apostrophe.com

Image: courtesy of k-apostrophe.

k-apostrophe Yucca Throw Blanket $196, k-apostrophe.com

Image: courtesy of k-apostrophe.

k-apostrophe Painted Mountain Woven Tapestry $320, k-apostrophe.com