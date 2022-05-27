Memorial Day Weekend Jams: 25 Songs to Enjoy at Your Family Barbecues

It’s that time of year again! With Memorial Day weekend upon us, BBQ season has officially begun. Let me break it to you: there’s no cookout quite like the one thrown by Black folks. The music that will be played will be just as important as who mans the grill and the celebration that occurs when multiple generations of families gather.

Music selection can be tricky when you’ve gathered old and young folks. Other than the Black classics that are played at nearly every function—cue anything by Michael Jackson or Frankie Beverly and Maze—here’s a list of other songs to add to the mix as the ribs marinate and the punch flows. Just be sure to look out for that White woman with the cellphone who just might call the cops, thus ruining your barbecue vibes.

EBONY’s list of 25 cookout songs, old and new, that should be the background music at the coolest barbecues:

“Cupid Shuffle” – Cupid

“Never Too Much” – Luther Vandross

“She’s a Bad Mama Jama” – Carl Carlton

Advertisement

“Summertime” – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

“Nice for What” – Drake

“My Boo” – Ghosttown DJs

Advertisement

“September” – Earth, Wind & Fire

“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai

“P.Y.T.” – Michael Jackson

Advertisement

“Kiss” – Prince

“Swag Surfin'” – F.L.Y.

Advertisement

“Upside Down” – Diana Ross

“Just Fine” – Mary J. Blige

“Outstanding” – Gap Band

Advertisement

“Candy” – Cameo

“Before I Let Go” – Maze & Frankie Beverly

“Candy Rain” – Soul for Real

Advertisement

“Best Life” – Cardi B and Chance the Rapper

“Party” – Beyoncé

“Chunky” – Bruno Mars

Advertisement

“Juicy” – The Notorious B.I.G

“Love Come Down” – Evelyn “Champagne” King

Advertisement

“Do I Do” – Stevie Wonder