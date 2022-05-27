|Netflix’s ‘Bigger Than Africa’ Filmmaker Toyin Ibrahim Adekeye Discusses the Impact of West African Culture on the Diaspora|The Best Memorial Day Sales to Check Out This Weekend|Memorial Day Weekend Jams: 25 Songs to Enjoy at Your Family Barbecues|Kick Back & Turn Up—Recipes & Advice for Your Weekend Cookouts|Howard University Signs New Deal With Jordan Jumpman|Tips for Preserving Your Family’s Well-Being From a Mental Health Advocate Who Is On a Mission for Change|5 Graduation Gifts That’ll Help Her Land Her Dream Job|Could the U.S. Be Doing More to Free Brittney Griner?|Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde Shares Her Strategy for Success|Harlem Cultural Festival Featured in ‘Summer of Soul’ Recognized by the U.S. Senate

Memorial Day Weekend Jams: 25 Songs to Enjoy at Your Family Barbecues

Cookout Songs
It’s that time of year again! With Memorial Day weekend upon us, BBQ season has officially begun. Let me break it to you: there’s no cookout quite like the one thrown by Black folks. The music that will be played will be just as important as who mans the grill and the celebration that occurs when multiple generations of families gather.

Music selection can be tricky when you’ve gathered old and young folks. Other than the Black classics that are played at nearly every function—cue anything by Michael Jackson or Frankie Beverly and Maze—here’s a list of other songs to add to the mix as the ribs marinate and the punch flows. Just be sure to look out for that White woman with the cellphone who just might call the cops, thus ruining your barbecue vibes.

EBONY’s list of 25 cookout songs, old and new, that should be the background music at the coolest barbecues:

“Cupid Shuffle” – Cupid

“Never Too Much” – Luther Vandross

“She’s a Bad Mama Jama” – Carl Carlton

“Summertime” – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

“Nice for What” – Drake

“My Boo” – Ghosttown DJs

“September” – Earth, Wind & Fire

“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai

“P.Y.T.” – Michael Jackson

“Celebration”- Kool & The Gang

“Kiss” – Prince

“Swag Surfin'” – F.L.Y.

“Upside Down” – Diana Ross

“Just Fine” – Mary J. Blige

“Outstanding” – Gap Band

“Candy” – Cameo

“Before I Let Go” – Maze & Frankie Beverly

“Candy Rain” – Soul for Real

“Best Life” – Cardi B and Chance the Rapper

“Party” – Beyoncé

“Chunky” – Bruno Mars

“On My Mind” – Jorja Smith x Preditah

“Juicy” – The Notorious B.I.G

“Love Come Down” – Evelyn “Champagne” King

“Do I Do” – Stevie Wonder

