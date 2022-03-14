Design Your Baby Nursery Using These Expert Tips from HGTV Host Breegan Jane

When expecting a new baby, designing a nursery is one of the most overwhelming tasks on the preparation list. Between choosing design themes, color palettes, and furniture, jumping into the project without any guidelines can be stressful. To simplify it, we’ve enlisted the help of star designer and HGTV host Breegan Jane. As a mother of two young sons, Jane knows a thing or two about creating beautiful yet functional kid-friendly spaces.

To jumpstart the design process with positivity, Jane says, “This is a great way to get the whole family excited about the baby, knowing that you’ll be them home to a space that is already comfortable, welcoming and controlled. Yes, you may make updates after you’ve lived in the space, but if you have a foundation in place and it’ll feel a lot more intimate and comfortable for you and the baby.”

Ready to get started? Keep reading for Jane’s 5 expert-approved design guidelines.

Keep It Cohesive and Classic

Jane suggests getting started by choosing an aesthetic. “First select a theme to create consistency and only go with items that will complement one another. When it comes to furniture selection, always opt for timeless pieces. Think a clean and simple crib, equipped with storage space. A closed storage bureau with pronounced lines creates a modern feel and instantly elevates the space.”

Another way to keep things similar-looking is by “buying the bulk of your items from one brand.” Jane, who is a Design Expert for modern moments™ by Gerber explains that since one brand will have a recurring similar theme “this makes it easy to have maximum design impact with little effort, since they do all the work of mixing and matching various prints, colors and fabric textures for you!”

Maintain Organization

If you keep a room clean and tidy it will always look sophisticated. “Proper storage is essential when it comes to keeping the room organized and clean!” instructs Jane. “Closed storage is my favorite so all that mess gets put behind things and it’s easier to at least create an illusion of a clean, tidy space, which to me, is what’s soothing!” Remember, “when the baby is crying in the middle of the night, the last thing you want is to trip over cords and clothes on the floor.”

Image: courtesy of Breegan Jane

Choose a Soft Palette

Remember, not all nurseries don’t have to be baby blue, light pink and sunshine yellow. “Opting for more sophisticated shades like a lavender instead of pink, a teal instead of baby blue, or even neutrals like black, white and grey can often make it easier for your nursery to blend with the design style of the rest of your home,” shares Jane. “Also, muted colors and tones that complement each other won’t overwhelm the space. By selecting neutrals, you are also creating a room that can “grow” with your baby over the years as the child grows and matures.”

Breegan Jane. Image: courtesy of Breegan Jane

Add Your Personal Touch

“Although I advise sticking to a color palette for the majority of the furnishings. Go bolder and have fun with accessories! Something like a changing pad cover or cute pillows, for instance, are a focal point in your nursery that isn’t necessarily obvious.” She advises, “choose one with a playful print, same goes for bedding.”

Prioritize Nap Time

Outside of furniture and décor, Jane says “be sure to account space for tech items like white noise machines that will help your baby fall asleep easily.” Also, “since being comfy and cozy during nap times is just as important for parents as it is for the baby, you are going to want something snuggly like the Gerber modern moments™ cuddle plush blanket.” She says, “parents should be comfy too, especially to help with those late-night feedings in the nursery. Select rocking chairs that aren’t just cute but tested for comfort! Even a daybed can be helpful when the baby is fussy.”