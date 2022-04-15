|FIT Honors Serena Williams, Producer Debra Martin Chase and Harlem Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel at Awards Gala|Actress Rose Rollins Takes Charge On and Off the Court in ‘Long Slow Exhale’|Carol’s Daughter’s Love Delivered Initiative Expands Doula Access for Black Mothers|Beautiful Black Homes: Inside Media Mogul Jason Lee’s Sleek Los Angeles Hideaway|The Block Is Hot: The Dapper Man Edition|Chef David Rose Shares a Vegan Bolognese Recipe to Level Up Your Easter Dinner|Video Footage Captures Grand Rapids Police Officer Fatally Shooting Patrick Lyoya|Black Maternal Health Week: These Tasty Shakes Can Reduce The Risk of Gestational Diabetes|SNL Alum and ‘Woke’ Star Sasheer Zamata Talks Blackness and Gentrification|Sacred Fraternity and Sorority Plots Are Defaced at Howard University

Carol’s Daughter’s Love Delivered Initiative Expands Doula Access for Black Mothers

black-mother-Newborn_Baby
Image: courtesy of nappy.
  • Now in its second year, ‘Love Delivered’ Continues to Offer Grants for Doula Services.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Love Delivered, the Black Maternal Health Initiative by Carol’s Daughter and its founder Lisa Price, in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation and its founder, the world-renowned doula Latham Thomas, jointly announced today that year two of the program will continue to focus on providing access to doula care for Black women.  

Aligned with Black Maternal Health Week, the announcement reinforces the Love Delivered commitment to advocate alongside Black mothers and babies when they are most vulnerable—before, during and after birth. Through the initiative, pregnant or recently postpartum women located in the following cities: NYC (Metro-Area), Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. can apply to receive complimentary doula services  at mamaglow.typeform.com

“Too many times Black birthing people are not heard during such a crucial moment in their lives. If something isn’t right, having an advocate or a doula can be lifesaving,” explained Price. “My hope is that Black birthing people are heard and supported and that most of all, our lives are saved.”

Programs like these are crucial. According to the CDC, Black women unfortunately die of pregnancy-related causes at a rate 3 times higher than those of white women with 60% of those deaths being preventable. Sadly, Black newborn babies are 3 times more likely than white babies to die when looked after by non-Black doctors.  These disparities were in part why Love Delivered was established—to empower, support and show love to Black women and babies when they need it most.  

From left: Lisa Price, founder of Carol’s Daughter and Latham Thomas, founder of Mama Glow Foundation. Image: courtesy of Carol’s Daughter.

“As we celebrate Black Maternal Health Week, we center joy in the Black birthing experience,” says Thomas.  “We celebrate the triumphs, our collective solutions, and our self-determination.  Birth is meant to be transcendent, and we all deserve to experience empowerment through birth. The doula grants made possible through the three-year $225,000 commitment from Carol’s Daughter, further the mission to support safe, healthy and joyful birth outcomes for Black families in need.”

Additional programming includes: 

  • Access to online resources and maternity experts for expectant and new families
  • Community building events and forums for expectant and new families and their allies for sharing joyful, inspiring, birthing experiences
  • Love Delivered self-care deliveries

Head to www.carolsdaughter.com/lovedelivered for more information on how to become an advocate and to learn more.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.