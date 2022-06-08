Decorate Your Child’s Birthday Party With This Black-Owned Brand

Every young child deserves to celebrate and play with products that make them feel seen. That’s the driving mission behind Afro Unicorn, a conscious brand with a mission to celebrate women and children of color. Founded in 2019 by real estate agent and small business owner April Showers, the company is now releasing a collection of assorted party supplies and favors at Walmart.

In a press release shared with EBONY, Laura Rush, senior vice president of entertainment, toys and seasonal at Walmart said, “As the world’s largest retailer, Walmart continues to build an inclusive supply chain that reflects our customers and provides products and services that resonate and meet our customers’ needs.” She added, “we are excited to have another Black-owned business join our supplier community and warmly welcome Afro Unicorn to the fold. We look forward to our customers celebrating life milestones with these great new products.”

Afro Unicorn currently has 20 exclusive products in over 1,500 stores across the country and on Walmart’s site. Party staples like plates, napkins, balloons, decorations and piñatas come in a range of Black shades. With this business venture, the brand is able to spread the message of the importance of representation for Black girls on mass retail shelves. The launch has also made Showers, Afro Unicorn’s CEO, one of the first Black women to own a business with products to sell in the Walmart celebrations party category.

“My main goal for Afro Unicorn is to ensure Black girls and women feel unique, divine, and magical,” said Showers. “Afro Unicorn is more than a line of products. It’s a movement to make sure Black people are represented and have a seat at the table. I’m grateful Walmart understands how important this is and gave me that seat at the table. Now, millions of little girls will grow up with products on store shelves that represent and celebrate them.”