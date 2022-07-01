Deepen Your Faith With These Daily Worship, Bible Study and Prayer Apps

Outside of church services, there are a growing number of faith-based apps designed to help you in develop a daily worship routine by offering guided prayers, devotionals, sermons, and passages. While nothing can duplicate the power of an in-person sermon, these apps offer access to your Bible anywhere, anytime, all from the convenience of your phone.

The apps can also help you build and connect with your community with features that allow you to easily highlight your favorite verses, add them to your journal, and even share them with others. If you know someone is experiencing hardship, sending a hopeful verse serves as an incredibly kind gesture and reminds them that they are loved. There are also specific apps designed for the Black community, to support marriages, family, finances, and even kids.

If you are seeking a more modern approach to prayer, there are a growing number of faith-based apps that incorporate meditation as well. Although this isn’t the traditional method you may be used to, tapping into the powerful health benefits of meditation, during prayer, can result in improved mental health, focus, sleep, and reduced stress.

Below, we’ve outlined the top-rated apps below for different preferences and topics, so you can strengthen your relationship with God with the tap of the finger.

Image: courtesy of Ekaterina Bolovtsova

BlackFULLness

BlackFULLness, is a digital space created by Sonia Russell and David Walker that is specifically designed with African-Americans in mind to focus on spiritual wellbeing. The one-of-a-kind mental health app that is dedicated to connecting people with healing mindfulness practices that support stress-reduction, including faith-based prayer, meditation, affirmations, yoga, music, and ancestral connections.

Glorify

Glorify wants you to connect with God, everyday. To support you in building and maintaining consistent devotional habits and track your prayer streak with a personalized worship tracker. Each day, you can choose from a diverse selection of peaceful meditations, empowering declarations, guided prayers, worship music and even kid’s stories. You can even create custom prayers or share your favorites with family and friends also on the app.

She Reads Truth

She Reads Truth is an online community of women in the Word of God every day. Designed with this community in mind, the app serves as a functional, and accessible Bible-reading tool created to help women from around the world to connect with God’s Word and each other, anytime and anywhere. Whether your Truth time comes in the early morning before the world wakes, during a lunch break at your desk, or in the middle of the night with a baby in your arms—the She Reads Truth app brings your quiet (or not so quiet) time to you, right where you are.

Bible App For Kids

Bible App For Kids is an animated storybook app designed to help parents and churches encourage children to engage with God’s Word. The app includes a curriculum and other supporting resources to use in your children’s ministry with vivid illustrations with touch-activated animations. It also contains games and activities to help kids remember what they learn.

The T.D. Jakes Ministries App

The Bishop T.D. Jakes Ministries app takes your app experience to the next level with powerful video on demand, live streaming, and Sunday service sermons from the Pastor, entrepreneur and best-selling author. Users also have access to award-winning actors, musicians, notable personalities, and clergy members with vivid audio depictions and other custom content.

First 5

First 5 wants you to start your day putting God first by giving Him the first 5 minutes of your day. In a world where noise is loud and distractions are abundant, the morning is an opportunity to focus on a quick Bible study with options including Old Testament, New Testament, overall Biblical themes, and even gratitude scriptures, so you’re guaranteed to start your day on the right foot.

Young Black Married Christian App

Young Black Married Christian App was created to ​​help you take your marriage from good to great with lessons and coaching, directly from a married couple, through a Christian lens. Episode topics include finances, improving communication skills, recovering from arguments, having a spiritually balanced family, intimacy, and even overcoming infidelity.

Abide

Abide is a source for Biblical meditations. Christian meditation is a practice from the Bible that has been refined for thousands of years. The app’s assortment of meditations can be used as guidance for personal reflection, deeper sleep, and reduced stress with Christ in mind. Another benefits of regular meditation can be improved mental health.