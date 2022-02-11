Watch: ‘Good Question’ Featuring Our HBCU STEM Queens

For Black History Month, and ahead of this year’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science, EBONY Media has partnered with OLAY to release a special, limited edition EBONY commemorative print issue. Featuring the winners of its longest-running editorial franchise—the reimagined HBCU Queens—as the cover stars, and with a new focus on STEM this year, the popular initiative is dedicated to recognizing collegiate Black women who are poised to affect significant change locally and globally. We’re bursting with pride! Watch this exclusive video for a to learn more about our brilliant cover stars.