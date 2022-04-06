Shop These Gentle, Eco-Friendly Products for Your Baby

Caring for an infant and stocking up your nursery with all the right gear and accessories to support them in their first months of life can be an overwhelming experience. When it comes to selecting the right care products for developing babies, it’s important to shield them from exposure to harmful toxins and contaminants found in so many common products. Thankfully, there are a growing number of brands creating alternative chemical-free options that will settle your nerves, protect your little one and reduce your environmental impact.

Studies show that the risk for long-term effects on babies, when exposed to harmful toxins, is a reality and can result in skin irritation, respiratory issues, allergies, and even affect brain development. However, making the change to nontoxic products is simpler than you think. Swapping out BPA plastic products for glass, opting for organic food and fabrics, or even choosing natural materials for anything touching their mouths, is a great place to start. As a bonus, most of these items are an investment as they last longer than their cheaply made counterparts and tend to be gentle on babies’ sensitive skin.

When it comes to protecting the planet, selecting biodegradable, reusable, and earth-friendly materials is the best option. It also will give you peace of mind knowing that you are using the safest products for your child and doing your part to preserve the planet for their generation.

Keep reading for a list of essential products, for all stages of infancy, designed to nourish, soothe and clean your tot.

Image: courtesy of Boody Wear

Boody Long Sleeve Baby Onesie, $39, boodywear.com

Both soft and smooth, this sustainably-made super comfortable onesie blanket sleeper gently covers baby with built-in feet, for warmth and protection, and fold over mittens to prevent self-scratches from baby’s tiny nails. Also, Boody onesie’s feature a two-way zipper for quick changes and nighttime dressing.

Image: courtesy of Apple Park

Apple Park Organic Cotton Baby Blanket, $32, applepark.com

Wrap up your bay in the softest organic 100% certified organic interlock cotton blanket that can be placed in the crib, stroller, or car to keep your tot warm and cozy. The unisex botanical print is made using OEKO-TEX 100 eco-friendly fabric dyes.

Image: courtesy of Lalo

Lalo The Bib, $25, meetlalo.com

Mealtime messes are no big deal with the Lalo Silicone Bib. These bibs are crafted from extra soft, FDA approved, non-toxic silicone making them super comfortable, waterproof and dishwasher safe.

Image: courtesy of Tinky Poo

Tinky Poo Bubbles & Halos Diapers, $14 for 34 diapers, tinkypoo.com

After becoming a mother, Nadiyah Spencer noticed that the diaper industry was lacking in visibility, when it came to images that depicted babies of color, so she decided to change the industry and TinkyPoo was born. The diapers are made with plant-based materials that are organic and super-absorbent, ensuring they are healthy and effective.

Image: courtesy of Yumi

Yumi Bluberry Chia Pudding, $4.30, helloyumi.com

This yummy blend, formulated for babies nine months+ contains a blend of nutrients including fiber, iron, Vitamin A, copper and magnesium to support your baby’s heart and muscles. Made without any of the Big-9 allergens, the award-winning brand has been recognized for its lack of contaminants, heavy metals and other harmful toxins found in other brands.

Image: courtesy of Snuggle Me

Snuggle Me Organic Infant Lounger, $109, snugglemeorganic.com

The Snuggle Me® Lounger is an organic, sustainable, and ethically-made unique lounging pad designed to hug your baby’s full body. This snuggling sensation is highly effective at calming and comforting your baby when you need extra support.

Image: courtesy of Rooted Baby

Rooted Baby Co Spoon and Fork Set, $10, rootedbabyco.com

The Rooted Baby Co. was founded by Alfreda Abena to celebrate her Ghanaian culture, and pass it on to the next generation. Each set of utensils are made from the same sustainable, BPA and toxin-free, food-grade silicone.

Image: courtesy of Coterie

Coterie The Water Wipe, $26 for 224 wipes, coterie.com

Each biodegradable, plant-based wipe is contains 99% water plus five gentle ingredients to clean and protect your baby’s skin. The extra large wipes are like a bath on the go, so you can do more with less.

Image: courtesy of Well Earth Goods

Well Earth Goods Best Pacifier, $13, wellearthgoods.com

This 100% natural rubber pacifier is BPA-Free, phthalate-free, PVC-free, and paraben-free, making it an incredibly safe option for your new little addition from 0-6 months. Also, the round shield is designed to lightly touch the child’s nose, simulating the soothing feel of breast feeding.

Image: courtesy of Grove Collective

Grove Collective Bath & Shower Bundle for Lil’ Kids, $12, grove.co

This vegan, clean, and cruelty free clean 2-in-1 shampoo and body bar is made with moisturizing coconut oil and nourishing fair trade shea butter to leave babies’ skin and hair clean and oh-so-soft. The product is free of parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES, silicones, or synthetic colorants and lasts up to one hundred washes.

Image: courtesy of Colored Organics

Organic Baby Silicone + Wood Teether Ring, $30, coloredorganics.com

This organic beechwood teether, with chewable charm silicone beads, doubles as a rattle making the most calming sound to entertain and soothe your little babe. Easily cleaned with soap and hot water.