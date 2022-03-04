This Family-Owned Tea Brand Is Building Community, One Sip at a Time

Entrepreneur Quentin Vennie, the founder of Equitea, created the functional loose-leaf tea brand to aid his family and community in feeling their best. After past struggles with anxiety, depression and addiction, Vennie journeyed to heal himself through a regular practice of yoga, meditation and a daily cup of tea. After noticing the startling benefits he felt from his new found habits, he became molded by the belief that “mental health management and wellness should be a right not a privilege.”

At the suggestion of his son’s neurologist, he used his first green tea blend, a composite of lemon and lavender notes, as a natural way to manage his son’s ADHD diagnosis. With the support of his wife Erin, they started drinking the tea together every morning as a family to promote a ritual of focus and calm for their 12-year old. As a result, the strides in confidence and focus his son made afterwards were astounding.

“We live in a society that encourages overworking, competing and burnout culture. In our home, we value rest, recovery and understand the importance of self-care. Our kids know to stop and take a breath whenever they feel stressed,” shares Vennie. “They turn to a cup of tea whenever they get overwhelmed or need help focusing.”

Image: courtesy of Equitea

Equitea’s products are artfully blended in small batches, using only the highest quality, organic ingredients intended to boost well-being. To get sipping, keep scrolling to shop our favorite flavors.

Image: courtesy of Equitea

Equitea Empower Herbal Hibiscus Tea Blend, $12, equitea.com

A drink of this blend packs a powerful punch of vitamin C. It is packed with nutrient-rich ingredients, including hibiscus, rosehip and elderberry, to boost and maintain immunity.

Image: courtesy of Equitea

Equitea Surrender Herbal Rose Tea Blend $12, equitea.com

Created during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to combat anxiety, this relaxing blend contains rose, chamomile and valerian root, ingredients that are known to promote peace and calm for deep sleep.

Image: courtesy of Goop

Equitea Comfort Herbal Chai Tea Blend $14, goop.com

This tea is one of three exclusive blends, produced in partnership with Goop. It contains warming spice ingredients, including hints of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, which makes it especially comforting during cold winter months.