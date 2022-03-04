|5 Black Women Named to Time’s 2022 Women of the Year List|The Discrepancy and Inequity That Comes With Being a Talented Black Female Athlete|Jennifer Esteen Is Not Only Looking to Make History as the First Gay, Black Jewish Woman on the California Assembly, She Also Wants to Make Real Change|This Family-Owned Tea Brand Is Building Community, One Sip at a Time|Celebrity Style: Junie and Teyana Taylor Ate Up Paris Fashion Week|Kyrie Irving Is Currently the Only NBA Player to Have a Black Female Sports Agent|The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies With the Coldest Coat Game|FedEx Has Established a $100K Scholarship Endowment at Mississippi Valley State University|Women’s History Month: Meet Jazz Artist Samara Joy, the Voice of a New Generation|How Gymnast Nia Dennis Fuels Her Mind and Body

Image: Equitea

Entrepreneur Quentin Vennie, the founder of Equitea, created the functional loose-leaf tea brand to aid his family and community in feeling their best. After past struggles with anxiety, depression and addiction, Vennie journeyed to heal himself through a regular practice of yoga, meditation and a daily cup of tea. After noticing the startling benefits he felt from his new found habits, he became molded by the belief that “mental health management and wellness should be a right not a privilege.”

At the suggestion of his son’s neurologist, he used his first green tea blend, a composite of lemon and lavender notes, as a natural way to manage his son’s ADHD diagnosis. With the support of his wife Erin, they started drinking the tea together every morning as a family to promote a ritual of focus and calm for their 12-year old. As a result, the strides in confidence and focus his son made afterwards were astounding.

“We live in a society that encourages overworking, competing and burnout culture. In our home, we value rest, recovery and understand the importance of self-care. Our kids know to stop and take a breath whenever they feel stressed,” shares Vennie. “They turn to a cup of tea whenever they get overwhelmed or need help focusing.”

Image: courtesy of Equitea

Equitea’s products are artfully blended in small batches, using only the highest quality, organic ingredients intended to boost well-being. To get sipping, keep scrolling to shop our favorite flavors.

Image: courtesy of Equitea

Equitea Empower Herbal Hibiscus Tea Blend, $12, equitea.com

A drink of this blend packs a powerful punch of vitamin C. It is packed with nutrient-rich ingredients, including hibiscus, rosehip and elderberry, to boost and maintain immunity. 

Image: courtesy of Equitea

Equitea Surrender Herbal Rose Tea Blend $12, equitea.com

Created during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to combat anxiety, this relaxing blend contains rose, chamomile and valerian root, ingredients that are known to promote peace and calm for deep sleep.

Image: courtesy of Goop

Equitea Comfort Herbal Chai Tea Blend $14, goop.com

This tea is one of three exclusive blends, produced in partnership with Goop. It contains warming spice ingredients, including hints of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, which makes it especially comforting during cold winter months. 

