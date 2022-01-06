|Fashionable Fitness Gear to Keep Your Workouts on Track|EBONY Rundown: George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot on New Year’s Day, Police Solve ’95 Murder of Nacole Smith, and More|Rep. Ed Gainey Is Pittsburgh’s First Black Mayor|2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Due to Recent Surge of COVID-19|Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Sell Minority Stake in Westbrook Inc|Challenge Accepted: Saweetie and MAC Have Teamed Up for a New Campaign|Black Lawmakers Aim to Block Michigan’s Redistricting Efforts|7 Cool Mini Bags to Chic Up Your Outfit|Louisiana Governor Posthumously Pardons Homer Plessy|North Carolina Central University and Other HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats

Fashionable Fitness Gear to Keep Your Workouts on Track

Image: DisobeyArt for Getty Images

Here we are again. Another New Year has come, and we spent all December talking about how we were going to lose weight and get in the gym in 2022. The gym is always crowded during the first two weeks of January, but it seems to empty out toward February. That’s around the time people start losing their will to be consistent, so we’re providing some incentive to stay on track. Put those old sweats and T-shirts away, and invest in some cute and chic activewear and equipment guaranteed to freshen up your exercise routine.

Below, we’ve rounded up a stylish selection to help you on your fitness journey.


Images: courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective Dylan Tank Bra, $52, and Compressive High-Rise Legging, $88, girlfriend.com

This cute plum set made from recycled plastic bottles goes all the way up to a size 6XL.

Image: courtesy of Athletic Propulsion Labs

APL Women’s TechLoom Bliss Running Shoes, $240, athleticpropulsionlabs.com

Add some dazzle dazzle with a pop of leopard trim.

Image: courtesy of Puma

Puma Hoodie, $45, us.puma.com

This pastel-colored cropped hoodie pairs well with jeans.
Image: courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Formotion Sculpt Two-Tone Tights, $100, adidas.com

These extra high-waisted tights made from recycled materials will allow you to stretch and bend with total confidence.

See Also
Usher and Peloton Partner on the New Season of Dance Cardio

Image: courtesy of Amazon

Fimibuke Water Bottle, $15, amazon.com

Use this water bottle to help you fulfill your daily water intake goals.
Image: courtesy of Under Armour

Under Armour Duffle Bag, $45, underarmour.com

A super cute gym bag to carry all of your fitness gear.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!