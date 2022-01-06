Fashionable Fitness Gear to Keep Your Workouts on Track

Here we are again. Another New Year has come, and we spent all December talking about how we were going to lose weight and get in the gym in 2022. The gym is always crowded during the first two weeks of January, but it seems to empty out toward February. That’s around the time people start losing their will to be consistent, so we’re providing some incentive to stay on track. Put those old sweats and T-shirts away, and invest in some cute and chic activewear and equipment guaranteed to freshen up your exercise routine.
Below, we’ve rounded up a stylish selection to help you on your fitness journey.