Fashionable Fitness Gear to Keep Your Workouts on Track

Here we are again. Another New Year has come, and we spent all December talking about how we were going to lose weight and get in the gym in 2022. The gym is always crowded during the first two weeks of January, but it seems to empty out toward February. That’s around the time people start losing their will to be consistent, so we’re providing some incentive to stay on track. Put those old sweats and T-shirts away, and invest in some cute and chic activewear and equipment guaranteed to freshen up your exercise routine.

Girlfriend Collective Dylan Tank Bra, $52, and Compressive High-Rise Legging, $88, girlfriend.com



This cute plum set made from recycled plastic bottles goes all the way up to a size 6XL.





APL Women’s TechLoom Bliss Running Shoes, $240, athleticpropulsionlabs.com



Add some dazzle dazzle with a pop of leopard trim.



Puma Hoodie, $45, us.puma.com



This pastel-colored cropped hoodie pairs well with jeans.

Adidas Formotion Sculpt Two-Tone Tights, $100, adidas.com



These extra high-waisted tights made from recycled materials will allow you to stretch and bend with total confidence.



Fimibuke Water Bottle, $15, amazon.com



Use this water bottle to help you fulfill your daily water intake goals.

