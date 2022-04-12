|Legacy Leaders: NASCAR VP of Diversity & Inclusion, Brandon Thompson, Talks Career Entry Points for Black and Brown Communities|New York Lieutenant Governor Brian A. Benjamin Arrested in Alleged Campaign Finance Scheme|Teyana Taylor’s Style Game Is Undeniably Fire|Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Launch a Babycare Brand for Melanted Skin Tones|Get Coachella-Ready With These 8 Denim Shorts|Multiple People Shot in an NYC Subway Station by a Masked Gunman, Undetonated Devices Found|6 Simple Ways to Refresh Your Home for Spring From Interiors’ Expert Angela Belt|Jessica Williams Dishes on ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ and the Magic Skill She Would Love to Have|Watch: Inside the Issue with Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo|EBONY Rundown: Snoop Dogg Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit, Kirk Franklin’s Son Arrested in LA, and More

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Launch a Babycare Brand for Melanted Skin Tones

GabrielleUnion_DwayneWade
Image: courtesy of Proudly
  • The first-of-its-kind baby care company launched its first five products.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Today, Proudly, a baby care brand co-founded by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, officially launched. The line of cleaner, functional infant care products is specifically formulated to nourish babies with melanated skin. It is the first accessibly-priced baby care company with products designed specifically for children of color.

The couple, who has been married for thirteen years, explains “Proudly was inspired by our daughter, Kaavia, and millions of other babies of color. We set out to build Proudly because we found there was a lack of options for children of color as we’ve raised our own kids. We want these products to be intentional, but also to be accessible to the people who need them. We’re overjoyed to finally have them out in the world.” 

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2015, 50.2% of babies born in the US have one parent of color. However, historically, no baby brands have been squarely focused on this community of children. To address this disparity, the product line has been co-designed with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, who has thoughtfully studied and selected plant-based, moisturizing ingredients to take into account the unique needs of melanated babies, who are more prone to some skin concerns such as general dryness, eczema, cradle cap, and acne.

Image: courtesy of Proudly

The brand is on a mission to embrace and celebrate babies of color and to showcase and highlight their village of caretakers and loved ones. It also aims to showcase that companies can be built differently by hiring and partnering with diverse talent to elevate them. 

Shop the line of baby care essentials below.

Image: courtesy of Proudly

Proudly Hydrating Baby Lotion $9, proudly.com

This moisturizing, everyday lotion is infused with soothing lavender and chamomile for a calming effect for babies and their caregivers. The formula is lightweight and non-greasy for their sensitive skin.

Image: courtesy of Proudly

Proudly Gentle Body Wash $9, proudly.com

A non-stripping cleanser with a natural, gentle fragrance that calms your littlest love before bedtime or naptime. It’s gentle, pH-balanced, and moisturizing. 

Image: courtesy of Proudly

 Proudly Nourishing Oil $12, proudly.com

A replenishing body oil, free of paragons and fragrance, to rejuvenate dry skin and give your littlest love a touchable glow. It’s silky-smooth, non-greasy—and a little goes a long way.

Image: courtesy of Proudly

 Proudly All Over Balm $7, proudly.com

An ultra-nourishing, multi-use balm to target stubborn dry spots and soothe itchy, irritated skin—great for face, body, and bums. The balm is formulated with jojoba oil and rich mango butter that creates a natural barrier and softens skin.

Image: courtesy of Proudly

 Proudly Gentle Touch Baby Wipes $3, proudly.com

For faces, bums, sticky hands, and more, these wipes are perfect for sensitive skin. Made with hydrating aloe vera, the wipes are also hypoallergenic, pH-balanced, and 100% FSC-certified biodegradable fiber. 

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.