HBCU-Inspired Dolls Hit Shelves at Target

Younger generations are being exposed to endless possibilities for their future through positive representation. Now, little Black children everywhere are seeing themselves in ways that older generations were never exposed to, especially through books, clothing, media and toys.

Produced by the Black-owned start-up Purpose Toys, HBCYoU Dolls are the latest (and cutest) set of culturally-relevant dolls to hit the market. The HBCYou Dolls were initially created by Brooke Hart Jones with the intent to “share the magic of Historically Black Colleges and Universities by advancing the concept of higher learning to young children in early play.”

“At Purpose, our product is more about bringing culture to the toy isle, and less about simply offering skin tone/ color. Any company can provide dolls of color. Through HBCyoU and Brooke Hart Jones, Purpose aims to not only uplift, but highlight talented entrepreneurs and celebrate our amazing culture through toys,” stated DeeDee Wright-Ward, founder and CEO of Purpose Toys.

The dolls sport gorgeous thick, textured hair and a range of beautiful melanated skin representative of the diverse skin tones of our community. They come in a variety of themes based off of college student roles and occupations. Some of the dolls also flaunt the logos of select HBCUs such as Clark Atlanta University and Tuskegee University. You can purchase the dolls at select Target stores and at target.com.

Check out a few of the dolls from the HBCyoU collection:

HBCyoU Alyssa Cheer Captain Doll, $35, target.com. Image: courtesy of Target.

HBCyoU Nicole Homecoming Queen Doll,$35, target.com. Image: courtesy of Target.