Multitalented Actor Hill Harper Inspires Us to Grow in Our Wealth

When the name Hill Harper comes to mind, it is difficult to think of someone in the acting world who is more accomplished and diligent in sharing his vast knowledge with his people. Lately, the multitalent has come to the forefront for his mission in helping our community gain financial literacy so that we may build intergenerational wealth. Because as we have come to to discover, part of moving Black forward is having the security and means to do so.

Born in Iowa, the People Magazine’s 2004 and 2014 Sexiest Men Alive has starred in numerous television and film projects including CSI:NY, He Got Game and Lackawanna Blues. His current work includes his role as Dr. Marcus Andrews in ABC’s The Good Doctor.

In addition to his career, Harper is a humanitarian, best-selling author, entrepreneur, health and wellness ambassador, and philanthropist. Harper has been recognized with seven NAACP Image Awards with four of them being for his writing. He has authored four New York Times bestsellers Letters to a Young Brother: Manifest Your Destiny, Letters to a Young Sister: Define Your Destiny, Letters to an Incarcerated Brother: Encouragement, Hope, and Healing for Inmates and Their Loved Ones, The Conversation and his award-winning book, The Wealth Cure: Putting Money in Its Place, that addresses ways to solve the racial wealth gap.

Harper’s passion for business, financial literacy, and social & economic justice continues to keeps him in-demand as a speaker worldwide. He is the founder and chairman of The Black Wall Street Holdings, Inc., co-owner of the award-winning New Orleans hotel, International House, and a thriving coffee franchise in downtown Detroit called The Roasting Plant. Harper is on the Board of Directors, National Black Bank Fund, named Honorary National Co-Chair of the Redevelopment of Black Wall Street, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, and served on the President’s Cancer Panel having been appointed by President Obama in 2011.

He is also the esteemed founder of the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved youth through mentorship, scholarship and grant programs; and has established The Pierce and Hill Harper Arts Foundation.

It’s admirable that he puts his words into action. We look forward to being enlightened by the wealth of his knowledge as he discusses financial freedom with lifestyle guru Tai Beauchamp in EBONY’s Instagram Live series Morning Mindset with Tai: Moving You Forward .