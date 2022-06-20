Indulge in These Black-Owned Ice Cream Brands Available to Shop Nationwide

Need a sweet treat to bring to your next BBQ? Look no further than these Black-owned ice cream brands that go beyond the bland flavors we’re used to seeing in the frozen section. These creamy snacks are absolutely decadent and unique. The founders below credit their use of fresh ingredients, infused with homemade Southern-style cooking, for their innovative award-winning flavors, available in traditional and non-dairy formulas. In addition to their groundbreaking taste, they are breaking barriers as some of the first Black-owned ice cream brands in mass production to be sold nationwide.

Shop this list of delicious options below, with a mix of brands available in major retailers, online, or regional stores.

Creamalicious

Image: courtesy of Creamalicious

Creamalicious Aunt Poonie’s Caramel Pound Cake $8, shopcreamalicious.com

With unique flavors like peach cobbler and sweet potato pies, Creamalicious turns southern favorites into ice cream. Founder Chef Liz Rogers pairs fresh baked pastries with homemade ice creams made with only the freshest ingredients to turn dessert time into something richer, creamier, and absolutely Southern. You can also shop the dessert at Target and Wal Mart stores nationwide.

JD’S Vegan

Image: courtesy of JD’s Vegan

JD’s Vegan Welcome With Atlanta Peach Cobbler $30 for 4 pack, walmart.com

Inspired by the health benefits of his vegan lifestyle, Music superstar Jermaine Dupri created a collection of “so so good” dairy-free, all natural frozen desserts that are so so good you won’t believe what’s not in them. Completely vegan, the formulation follows a strict guideline of deceptively delicious taste free of animal milk or creamers, artificial flavors or sweeteners. Shop the flavors at Wal-Mart stores and online nationwide.

Taharka Brothers

Image: courtesy of Taharka Brothers

Taharka Brothers’ Cookie Dough Ice Cream, taharkabrothers.com

Taharka Brothers’ award-winning ice cream is beloved for their delicious options that includes favorites like Honey Graham, Mintflix & Chillz, Key Lime Pie, and Caramel Crunch. In addition to the aforementioned flavors, the menu features rotating seasonal and one-time options inspired by local happenings and a handful of “collaborations’ ‘ with other local small businesses throughout the year. The employee-owned company operates with a unique social mission, focused on creating an impactful, profitable business managed and operated by young adults from some of Baltimore’s most troubled neighborhoods. You can shop it at dozens of shops, grocery stores and restaurants throughout the DMV area.

Whipped Urban Dessert Lab

Image: courtesy of Whipped Urban Dessert Lab

Whipped Urban Dessert Lab Sweet Creme with a touch of vanilla and ChocolateThe Whipped Twist Ice Cream, free shipping nationwide, goldbelly.com

Courtney Blagrove, and Zan B. R., are radical ice cream makers. The sisters own NYC’s first oat milk ice cream shop—Whipped Urban Dessert Lab, located in the city’s Lower East Side. Zan, a lawyer with an extensive background in research, replies to our query of why an oat milk ice cream shop, “We noticed a lack of a good plant-based substitute for ice cream. We found that a lot of individuals are either lactose-intolerant or are have lactose sensitivities.” Coming from a “people eat with their eyes first” point-of-view, the presentation is unique, fun, and even photogenic. “Social media is a huge part of spreading the word of our business and people love posting something colorful and vibrant,” shares Zan. “It really makes the page pop.”

Howdy Homemade

Image: Instagram/@traebn

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Katy, Texas location, howdyhomemade.com

Rapper Trae the Truth teamed up with Howdy Homemade local ice cream shop to open his own franchise in Katy, Texas in summer 2021. The store will exclusively hire employees with special needs and give them the opportunity to be active in the workforce. The hometown rapper, who consistently shows up for his community, was inspired to open the store to support those with disabilities with delicious ice cream. The Howdy chain also has locations is Colorado, North Carolina, and Indiana and offers catering for parties.

Cajou Creamery

Image: courtesy of Cajou Creamery

Cajou Creamery Horchata Ice Cream $12, cajoucreamery.com

Fueled by an unending desire for real food and real ingredients, the founders of Cajou Creamery have reimagined ice cream as healthy, guilt-free food. As the only plant-based ice cream company based in the DMV, the company is committed to crafting super-premium ice cream using whole superfoods, free from chemicals, artificial flavors, or fillers. Currently, the brand offers seven globally-inspired flavors, available to shop online, that represent their passion for travel and international cuisine.

Mikey Likes It

Image: courtesy of Mikey Likes It

Mikey Likes It Ice Cream, mikeylikesiticecream.com

Michael “Mikey” Cole is the founder and owner of Mikey Likes It Ice Cream, the pop-cultured inspired ice cream shop with locations in New York’s Lower East Side and Harlem with fans including Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton. A New York native, Cole’s love for cooking only parallels his love for people. “We’re just trying to push the boundaries of what companies are doing with ice cream,” he says. “And we do this by using the best ingredients and building lasting relationships with local businesses, customers and other great people.” The brand’s “Eat to Heal” flavor is inspired by Dr.Sebi this Vegan flavor is made of Blueberry Hibiscus ice cream with a crushed pineapple and cayenne pepper swirl.

Shawn Michelle’s

Image: courtesy of Shawn Michelles

Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream, shawnmichelles.com

This Chicago-based creamery has gained praise from First Lady Michelle Obama and Food Network for its homemade ice cream. Founded by Yahya and Nataki Muhammad, a husband and wife team, the shop delivers the emotional, nostalgic element of eating ice cream as a kid saying, “we sell experiences…we want to take you back to Grandma’s and bring back memories.”