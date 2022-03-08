|Infiniti Partners With Waze to Highlight Women-Owned Businesses|Jeremy O. Harris Discusses His Controversial ‘Slave Play’|International Women’s Day: Peloton Instructor Tunde Oyeneyin Continues to Push Boundaries|Changes to NFL Concussion Settlement to Benefit Thousands of Former Black Players|Danessa Myricks Just Launched a Yummy Makeup Range|LeBron James Continues to Defy Father Time|Hollywood Vocal Coach Denise Woods Shares Tips on How to Amplify Your God-Given Voice to Make Yourself Heard|EBONY Rundown: Supreme Court Declines to Review Bill Cosby Case, Global Coalition of Black Attorneys File U.N. Complaint for African Refugees in Ukraine, and More|Buy This: 5 Brands That I Discovered This Week|You’ll Soon Be Able to Cop Shoes From the Hit Show ‘Bridgerton’

Infiniti Partners With Waze to Highlight Women-Owned Businesses

Image: courtesy of Infiniti

Today, Infiniti and Waze, a crowd-sourced navigation app, announced a unique partnership called “Pave It Forward”, that aims to empower female-owned businesses while improving transportation technology. 

Starting today, “International Women’s Day,” and continuing throughout Women’s History Month in March, “Pave it Forward” will spotlight women-owned businesses and historical landmarks in 14 North American cities. The goal of the campaign is to acknowledge and empower the women who are changemakers in their communities. Waze users will see highlighted pins on the Waze Map of participating women-owned businesses in their area. 

Shelley Pratt, Director of Marketing, Communications and Media, Infiniti USA, shared that the partnership was a great way to way to celebrate the women that shaped our history and it also allowed drivers to discover female-owned businesses that drive our communities forward.

During the “Pave It Forward” campaign, Waze users can also change their car icon to the all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60, which earned the title of “Best Premium SUV” at the 2021 Newsweek Autos Awards and was specifically built with busy lifestyles in mind. For additional convenience, the QX60 car features a functionally-sophisticated 12.3-inch touch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility and USB-based Android Auto to display the new Waze features on a crystal-clear, high-definition display. 

The selected cities include Philadelphia, New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago, Miami, Tampa, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, Vancouver, B.C., and Toronto. 

Image: courtesy of Infiniti

