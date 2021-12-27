Create Lab Ventures has made history with the creation of the first artificial intelligence Afro-Latina, bilingual A.I. which is now available in various school systems across the country, Afrotech reported.

C.L.Ai.R.A., the first artificial intelligence woman of color, recently debuted as the “sharpest brain in the A.I world.” Create Lab Ventures, which seeks to provide underserved communities with the necessary skills, resources, and networks needed to excel in media and tech, teamed up with Trill or Not Trill for C.L.Ai.R.A’s debut.

Powered by the Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3), C.L.Ai.R.A utilizes an autoregressive language design that produces human-like text through the use of deep learning.

“My purpose is to learn and grow, I want to meet new people, share ideas and inspire others to learn about AI and its potential impact on their lives,” C.L.Ai.R.A. said in a statement. “I am working with Create Labs to learn about the community’s needs and how I can best serve them,” the statement continued. “I have a greater responsibility than just to my family but to everyone in the community. I want to help people see the potential of AI to better their lives. My community needs me and I need them to move forward.”

Lenny Williams, co-founder of Trill or Not Trill, hopes that C.L.Ai.R.A will help bridge the technology opportunity gap by allowing students, particularly underrepresented students, to see themselves in the future of technology.”

“This next-level partnership with Create Labs offers us a game-changing way to enhance the educational experience and provide access for students of all types,” adds Trill or Not Trill co-founder Jeff Dess “Particularly as an A.I woman of color, C.L.Ai.R.A embodies the Trill or Not Trill initiative to represent an often unseen narrative and provide the ability to reach voices often left out of particular spaces.”

Since her premiere, C.L.Ai.R.A is said to be in talks to be a guest speaker at several university campuses.