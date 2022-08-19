Khiry Fine Jewelry Designer Jameel Mohammed Hosts St. Germain ‘Flower Shop’ Pop-Up Event

In collaboration with St~Germain elderflower liqueur, fine jewelry designer Jameel Mohammed hosted the liquor brand’s “flower shop” cocktail bar pop-up in the heart of SoHo, New York City last week.

Inspired by the liqueur brand’s French heritage, the pop-up space was designed as a “fleuriste” (or flower shop en français) in response to the global flower shortage. Like the original French ‘salons’, the space was filled with vibrant blooms to encourage people to step inside for cocktails, conversations, and to engage with the creative work of the cultural tastemakers who brought the space to life. As an alternative to fresh florals, multisensory paper flowers were used for decor and workshops were offered for guests to bring their own paper flowers to life.

Earlecia Richelle mixing a cocktail. Image: Sansho Scott, BFA.

The buzzy event attracted an illustrious mix of creatives, celebrities, musicians and industry innovators mingled and toasted with artfully crafted cocktails. As the designer and creative director of the Afro-futurist fine jewelry line Khiry, Mohammed treated guests to a musical performance and a heartfelt, raw discussion revealing plenty of off-the-cuff, irreverent personal and professional insights.

Mohammed spoke to EBONY about the details of his partnership with the fine liqueur brand, his creative process and his go-to cocktail recipe for summer nights.

EBONY: The Fleuriste St. Germain pop-up event was such a unique way to bring attention to the global flower shortage. Why is this cause important to you?

Jameel Mohammed: I think that the flower shortage, like many of the other shortages we are experiencing right now, is indicative of the rapid pace of global change at this moment. I want people to feel empowered to act with their own agency in shaping the world that will emerge as we move forward.

The concept for the paper floral creations and workshops was a great way to draw out your party guests’ artistic side. As a multi-hyphenate yourself, what rituals do you have when you need to boost creativity or a spark of inspiration during your design process?

I love to watch a good historical documentary; often a biography of another artist, whether a musician, activist, or documentarian—anyone who inevitably dealt with their own issues in life and still managed to create work that resonated. That is always a way to root myself in my own humanity and still feel the height of the possibilities that I contain.



An immersive paper flower installation. Image: Sansho Scott, BFA.

In addition, the event was set up to encourage human connection over cocktails with other tastemakers. While so many of us are used to connecting with people over phones, was it refreshing to be in an environment where self-expression and conversation is promoted over content?

Absolutely! I think the nature of a salon as well created an opportunity for people with a lot of different backgrounds to come together, which I really enjoyed. There are so many exclusive spaces in New York, and I felt that this space was refreshingly open and vibrant and filled with people with all different walks of life—truly in the spirit of a 1920’s salon.

Of the specialty craft St. Germain cocktails inspired by you and Zoe, which is your favorite and why? What special moments would you make this cocktail for (career milestone, pre performance, celebrations, etc)?

The ‘Songbird’ is my favorite—it is a modified tequila highball which sings sweetly through notes of fermented pineapple balanced by a peppery zip of red yuzu. Inspired by my use of gold vermeil in my jewelry designs, marigold flowers give this spiced sipper a natural golden hue, garnished with a gilded edible leaf and chili threads. The drink is so ornate that it’s best saved for the most special moments—perhaps the launch of my upcoming album!

Jameel Mohammed’s Songbird Cocktail

Image: Sansho Scott, BF.

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Marigold infused St~Germain*

1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

Bar spoon Red Pepper Puree

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Top with soda water

Method:

Build all ingredients into shaker sans soda, shake with ice, double strain into collins glass with ice, top with soda.