L.A. Pride Photo Essay: A Visual Feast Celebrating Black LGBTQ+ Joy

L.A. Pride 2022 (Photo by Chris Clinton)
  • Photographs by Chris Clinton exclusively for EBONY Media.
There is nothing more joyous than unabashedly celebrating your authentic self alongside community. The ability to recognize and step into the fullness of one’s identity unapologetically is to be cherished and respected all year long. And in the month of June, across the country, we show some extra love for our LGBTQ+ brethren.

After a two year hiatus, this past weekend, Los Angeles repped its ebony pride at the L.A. Pride Parade & Festival. One of the largest Pride celebrations in the country, Black folks from across the U.S. showed up and showed out in all of their melanated glory.

Check out these exclusive photos that celebrate the joy and beauty of the Black LGBTQ+ community at the 50th annual L.A Pride parade.

