3 Major Health Benefits of Laughter

The whole point of going to a comedy show is to laugh. People literally pay good money to show up to hear good jokes and (hopefully) be so entertained they are hollering and consumed with fits of giggling. Yes, some go for the entertainment of watching a skillful comic, but ultimately, people just want to laugh. But here’s the real question: Why is laughter so good for the soul? What about it makes it so enjoyable that people go to comedy shows and pay to actively seek out laughter, when it’s a natural human instinct?

Speaking of why laughter is so refreshing, Brittany Carney, a New York based stand up comedian and comedy writer, says that “Laughter is a release. It feels really good physically and mentally, especially when it’s earnest laughter. I think laughter can be an escape. I think it can be healing. Once we started doing outdoor comedy shows during the pandemic, the audience was so full of warm laughter and I think it was because it was such a tension relief for people during a really difficult time. Laughter is actually a form of medicine.”

In addition to its healing effects, laughter can bring us back to the innocence and spontaneity of childhood. Psychology studies back up this explanation, revealing that the average 4-year-old laughs 300 times a day. In contrast, the average 40-year-old only laughs four times a day. The difference is startling. Although there are many biological and social factors why adults likely aren’t indulging in humor as much as children, there are a list of convincing reasons why they should try.

It’s time to raise your laugh quota. Here are three proven health benefits of laughter which will hopefully convince you to add more chuckling into your daily routine:

It Can Lighten Your Mental Load

One of the most powerful benefits of laughter and reasons to incorporate more laughter into your day is stress relief. Simply stated, the act of laughing helps to reduce cortisol, a stress hormone which can have negative effects on the body if we are producing too much of it. Laughing is one of the most accessible and easiest ways to brighten your mood and relieve moodiness. Chrissy Chard, PhD, Associate Professor at the Colorado School of Public Health at Colorado State University and co-founder of Smart fit Girls, Inc., explains why laughter actually serves to help our body release tension and boosts immunity. “There are short term effects of laughter and also more long-term benefits. When we think about the short term effects, there are physiological changes that occur in your body due to laughter because when you laugh, you are taking in more air, therefore taking in more oxygen, which is stimulating lots of your organs – your heart, lungs, and muscles. Some of those responses in your body can be things like lowering cortisol levels, lowering your heart rate, and regulating your blood pressure. This helps to give you that relaxed feeling and alleviate feelings of stress you may be experiencing. When we are feeling anxious or stressed, accessing laughter is a simple way to help regulate our bodies.”

It Can Deepen Social Connections

In addition to stress relief and an improved mood, laughing with friends or family members is also a form of social connection and bonding. It’s the reason kekeing with your friends feels so enjoyable. Laughter is contagious, and in social settings, it serves to lighten the mood, increase joy, and strengthen bonds. That inside joke you have with your best friend? It’s just one more thing that makes your relationship special. Dr. Chard reiterates the power of communal laughter, stating, “Anytime you can access the benefits of laughing – things like increased serotonin and positive endorphins, while doing it with others, it’s really a double whammy. It’s a powerful tool for deepening relationships. You’re getting the benefits of laughter but you’re also leveraging the social relationship piece as well.”

It’s a Natural Source of Pain Relief

One of the probably most overlooked benefits of laughter is pain relief. While laughter is not something that individuals normally think of as a relief to pain, there’s a reason laughing gas is often used at the dentist’s office and also in other procedures. “One of the really well documented benefits of laughter is pain tolerance. For example, birthing people can elect to using laughing gas during labor with the goal of reducing the pain associated with contractions. The link there is that laughter releases endorphins and endorphins are pretty closely tied to the perception of pain and therefore, pain tolerance so it’s producing some natural painkillers in that way,” states Dr. Chard.