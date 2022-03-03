Bob Marley’s Empire Just Got Deliciously Bigger

Outside of 56 Hope Road in Kingston, Jamaica stands a lifesize statue of the musical giant, Bob Marley. This beautiful Caribbean estate, now home to the Bob Marley Museum, is where “The Legend” solidified his star power, co-founding Tuff Gong Records with his Wailers bandmates. Little did he know at the time that this home would inspire an empire that still thrives more than four-decades after his death.

On Tuesday, Marley Kitchen, created by members of musician Bob Marley’s family, announced its partnership with Spiceology, a leading spice and flavor company based in the United States. The collab was spearheaded by Marley’s daughter Cedella, and son, Ziggy, who worked alongside Spiceology to create three new Caribbean-inspired spice blends. Spiceology shares that the new line was made with high-quality ingredients “designed to be just as feel-good as they are taste-good.”

“Spices impart flavor, they evoke memories and are central to our Jamaican heritage,” Cedella tells EBONY. “We wanted to share this special part of our culture. Spiceology was the right collaborator to help us bring this vision to life.”

The new blends— One Love, One Heart and One World—aim to “capture the spirit of both Bob Marley’s favorite foods and the flavors of the Caribbean,” Spicelogy shared in an email. “Intended to be paired with whole foods, grains and vegetable-forward dishes, the new blends emulate a feeling of nourishment in every bite.”

Bob Marley is synonymous with music and dancing, and by creating a line of spice blends with Marley Kitchen, Spiceology asserts that it is providing a new sensory way to experience the timeless energy of Bob Marley. Each blend was carefully crafted to bring some of the best values of the Marley family to life. That includes living a healthy, yet flavorful lifestyle. Marley believes that one of the greatest gifts we have is the ability to make nourishing meals for our families. She also asserts that food should be good for your body, mind and soul.

“We’ve published cookbooks, launched a coffee company and CBD-infused drinks and chocolates—all to help people nourish their bodies, minds and souls,” says Bob and Rita Marley’s first-born daughter. “Food and good flavor are lifelong passions that we want to share.”

The three spice blends launched through Spiceology are based on Caribbean flavors that the Marley Family grew up with. “We knew we wanted to focus on ingredients that were good, and good for you, flavors that would compliment a vegetarian diet,” says Cedella, a cookbook author and avid foodie. To make that happen, the family worked with Chef Tony Reed at Spiceology, to create delicious seasonings that use nutritious ingredients like turmeric, ginger, hemp hearts and cinnamon. These ingredients also celebrate the flavors of the Caribbean.

“Our father’s and our family’s music is focused on uniting people through justice, peace and love, and sharing a meal can bring togetherness, community, love and understanding,” says Cedella. “We hope these blends inspire you to do just that.”