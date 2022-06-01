Megan Thee Stallion Becomes a ‘Hot Girl Coach’ With Motivating Workouts for Nike Training Apps

Powerhouse rapper Megan Thee Stallion is continuing her partnership as a Nike spokesperson with a series of new digital initiatives centered around her love for fitness and mental wellness. The 27-year-old rapper is known for her athletic prowess—especially as a dancer—serving body, and sharing her fitness journey as a motivating force for her fanbase (known as “Hotties”) to lean into the joy of movement.

The Nike Training Club and Running Club apps will feature Megan in a series of content including her go-to workouts alongside her trainer Tim Boutte, enthusiastic coaching sessions, and audio-guided runs. In an Instagram post, she encourages followers to download the apps and get moving. “Hotties I know y’all have been seeing me get my hot girl summer body ready but now we can do it together…Go download the @nike running club app on your phone RIGHT NOW to listen to the hot girl coach give you the inspiration you need to get through your work out.”

Later this summer, Nike will release a film entitled “What Are You Working On?” to give a deeper look into Megan’s personal fitness journey, hard work, and passion for her craft. Through the film, she wants to inspire her fans to play big and define sport on their terms. This collaboration is a continuation of the athletic brand’s mission to inspire more women to see themselves as athletes and reach more girls and women before they potentially drop out of sport.