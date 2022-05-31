Mental Matters Video Series: Therapy Is Cool

Discussions surrounding mental health are steadily becoming more prevalent and less taboo within the Black community. As we continue to navigate uncertainty amidst health crises, unjust legislation and a tense social climate, there is a heightened need to pay closer attention to our innermost thoughts and how they make us feel.

For Mental Health Awareness month, EBONY’s latest video series Mental Matters highlights the mental health journeys from notable members of our community straight from our archives.

In this episode, we hear from media personality Charlamagne tha God and actress and wellness coach AJ Johnson about the discoveries they uncovered when they attended therapy for the first time and why its OK for Black people to seek help to attend to their mental health. “I think Black people think we are doing ourselves by keeping secrets, but we’re not. It’s okay to not be okay…but it’s not okay to stay not okay. You gotta go out there and do the work,” said Charlamagne the God.

To watch the full episode, check out the video below: