|10 Father’s Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Loves to Cook (Or Eat!)|Authorities Are Investigating a Swastika Painted on a Black Historic Church|Arizona Cardinals Cornerback Jeff Gladney Passes Away at 25|Actor Jaquel Spivey and Director Michael R. Jackson Discuss the Tony-Nominated Musical ‘A Strange Loop’ and Their Complicated Relationship With Tyler Perry|Victor Glemaud’s Debut Home Collection Is Inspired by His Vibrant Caribbean Culture|Sam Jay Discusses the Second Season of Her HBO Late Night Talk Show|Mental Matters Video Series: Therapy Is Cool|EBONY Rundown: NRA Hosts Annual Convention in Texas, White House Denies Student Loan Forgiveness Claims, and More|DJ Envy and His Wife Gia Casey Share Tips for Navigating ‘Real Life, Real Love’|Darvin Ham Hired as New Head Coach of the L.A. Lakers

Mental Matters Video Series: Therapy Is Cool

Image: FatCamera/Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Discussions surrounding mental health are steadily becoming more prevalent and less taboo within the Black community. As we continue to navigate uncertainty amidst health crises, unjust legislation and a tense social climate, there is a heightened need to pay closer attention to our innermost thoughts and how they make us feel.

For Mental Health Awareness month, EBONY’s latest video series Mental Matters highlights the mental health journeys from notable members of our community straight from our archives.

In this episode, we hear from media personality Charlamagne tha God and actress and wellness coach AJ Johnson about the discoveries they uncovered when they attended therapy for the first time and why its OK for Black people to seek help to attend to their mental health. “I think Black people think we are doing ourselves by keeping secrets, but we’re not. It’s okay to not be okay…but it’s not okay to stay not okay. You gotta go out there and do the work,” said Charlamagne the God.

To watch the full episode, check out the video below:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.