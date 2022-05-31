|Legends of Hip Hop and R&B Discuss ‘Biography: Bobby Brown’ and ‘Origins of Hip-Hop’|Mental Matters Video Series: You Are Valid|10 Father’s Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Loves to Cook (Or Eat!)|Authorities Are Investigating a Swastika Painted on a Black Historic Church|Arizona Cardinals Cornerback Jeff Gladney Passes Away at 25|Actor Jaquel Spivey and Director Michael R. Jackson Discuss the Tony-Nominated Musical ‘A Strange Loop’ and Their Complicated Relationship With Tyler Perry|Victor Glemaud’s Debut Home Collection Is Inspired by His Vibrant Caribbean Culture|EBONY Rundown: Tennis Player Coco Gauff Dominates the French Open, Monique and DL Hughley Feud Over Contracts, and More|Sam Jay Discusses the Second Season of Her HBO Late Night Talk Show|Mental Matters Video Series: Therapy Is Cool

Image: FatCamera/Getty Images
Discussions surrounding mental health are steadily becoming more prevalent and less taboo within the Black community. As we continue to navigate uncertainty amidst health crises, unjust legislation and a tense social climate, there is a heightened need to pay closer attention to our innermost thoughts and how they make us feel.

For Mental Health Awareness month, EBONY’s latest video series Mental Matters highlights the mental health journeys from notable members of our community straight from our archives.

In this episode, we hear from singers Estelle, Ashanti and actress Taraji P. Henson about feeling accepted and worthy as we go through our mental health journeys. “It’s always easy to shut down and be standoffish or put a wall up. I think it’s so important for people to just be kind,” said Ashanti.

To watch the full episode, check out the video below:

