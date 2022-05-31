Mental Matters Video Series: You Are Valid

Discussions surrounding mental health are steadily becoming more prevalent and less taboo within the Black community. As we continue to navigate uncertainty amidst health crises, unjust legislation and a tense social climate, there is a heightened need to pay closer attention to our innermost thoughts and how they make us feel.

For Mental Health Awareness month, EBONY’s latest video series Mental Matters highlights the mental health journeys from notable members of our community straight from our archives.

In this episode, we hear from singers Estelle, Ashanti and actress Taraji P. Henson about feeling accepted and worthy as we go through our mental health journeys. “It’s always easy to shut down and be standoffish or put a wall up. I think it’s so important for people to just be kind,” said Ashanti.

To watch the full episode, check out the video below: