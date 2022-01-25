|4 Key Takeaways From EBONY’s ‘Morning Mindset With Tai Beauchamp’ and Special Guest MAJOR|U.S. Postage Service Issues Stamp in Honor of Edmonia Lewis|10 Must-See Black Films at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival|Danielle Brook’s Wedding Gown Designer Gbemi Okunlola is Setting the Standard for Luxury Bridalwear|‘Juice,’ the Seminal Coming-of-Age Film, Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary|Nas and Google Invests $20 Million Into South African Mobile Game Publisher|Discover Your Passions with Grammy-Nominated Artist MAJOR|Louisiana Meat Company Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee for Racial Discrimination|Founder of ‘Blacks for Trump’ Was a Member of a Violent Religious Cult|NAACP and CBS to Premiere a Limited Series Based on the Little Rock Nine

4 Key Takeaways From EBONY’s ‘Morning Mindset With Tai Beauchamp’ and Special Guest MAJOR

From left: Tai Beauchamp, MAJOR. Images: courtesy of subjects.

EBONY’s Instagram Live series Morning Mindset: Moving YOU Forward with Tai Beauchamp launched today with an insightful dialogue with the Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter MAJOR.

Tai opened up the space with intentionality by elaborating on the purpose and mission of the Morning Mindset series. She focused on centering hearts and spirits and connecting with the community. MAJOR and her instantaneously gushed over their pride for one another, creating an immediate sense of safety for all who tuned in.

The Los-Angeles-based recording artist then dropped a multitude of motivational gems as he shared details into the moment that he knew that he was destined for a life of great purpose; and, how he aligned it through honing his passions which, in turn, manifested into his own sense of power.

Below are four key takeaways from the inaugural installment of Morning Mindset: Moving YOU Forward powered by EBONY:

God, the Creator, doesn’t want us to move in anything in life that does not stir excitement.

Our God is one of balance who does not intend for us to pour our all into outlets that do not reciprocate that same effort. Thus, not every assignment is meant for us. The alignment with our respective assignments is most important. Most specifically, having divine alignment with our Assigner, the Almighty, brings us closer to ultimate fulfillment.

Daily realignment is important.

The purpose of a “season” might just simply be seasonal. So, understanding our individual purpose allows us to prevent getting caught within the chase of following trends of popularity.

Committing to your purpose can be lonely.

When you block out the additional noise to focus on your purpose, you may find yourself feeling isolated. However, fear not; use this time to drill in on your divine assignment and path.

Start with your “why.”

To better tune to your “why,” practice balance and becoming absolute with the calling that improves the circumstances of your surroundings for the sake of your community and yourself.

See Also
Introducing the World’s First A.I. Woman of Color

And, in the spirit of growth and development visit the Morning Mindset hub on EBONY.com to access themed worksheets to continue the work on becoming your best self. The Your Purpose, Passion, Power Worksheet is available to download now.

Lastly, if you missed the Instagram Live session with Tai and MAJOR, we got you. Watch the video below to meditate on their message of purposeful mindfulness at your own will.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!