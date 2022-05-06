|‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Karen Derrico Spills on Her Mother’s Day Treat|Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Relaxing Self-Care Essentials To Make Mom Feel Her Best|Cop This Look: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s D.M.B. Music Video Style|No Felony Charges for Isaiah Lee, Chappelle Doesn’t Want the Attack Incident to Overshadow His Record-Breaking Comedy Set|Controversial YouTube Influencer and Relationship Expert Kevin Samuels Has Passed Away|Black Mama Magic: TV Movies Where Black Motherhood Shines|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Reportedly Not Engaged, Despite Speculation After Music Video|Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes the First Black White House Press Secretary|Study Finds That Black Farmers Lost Approximately $326 Billion Worth of Land in the 20th Century|Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine

Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Relaxing Self-Care Essentials To Make Mom Feel Her Best

Gravity-blanket
Image: courtesy of Gravity
  • Pamper mom with these self-care gifts that encourage deep sleep and relaxation.
With Mother’s Day a few days away, we’ve rounded up luxurious gift ideas that promise deep relaxation and sleep, perfect for helping mom de-stress and rest because if anyone deserves to wind down, its her. This gifts focused on pampering her address mental, physical, and spiritual health so she can truly enjoy some much needed “me” time. Between natural essential oils, at-home spa tools, and soothing herbal teas, we’ve listed a variety of calming options and price points to shop so mom can get the downtime she deserves.

Image: Public Goods

Public Goods Essential Oil Set $36, publicgoods.com

This essential oils set is a palette of scents capable of transcending your state of mind and your home., including lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus, and peppermint. This is a great gift for anyone who likes to tap into their sensuality, make their own sustainable skincare and house care products, or simply needs to calm their nervous system.

Image: courtesy of Gravity Blankets

Gravity Blankets Fleece Weighted Robe $130, gravityblankets.com

Gift her relaxation with a plush weighted with a 3-pound weighted wrap inside the collar helps harness the power of deep touch pressure stimulation to promote stress reduction and relaxation – just like the Gravity Blanket. Made of 100% polyester fleece, making it incredibly soft and cozy.

Image: courtesy of Bose

Bose Sleepbuds II Earbuds $249, bose.com

Deep rest is guaranteed with these sleek wireless earbuds designed specifically for sleep. Comfortable eartips passively block noise, while soothing sounds help you sleep through the night. Get up to 10 hours on a single charge and 3 additional charges from the case.

Image: courtesy of Therabody

Therabody Theragun Mini Device $159, therabody.com

Compact but powerful, this mini device is the most agile massage device that provides quality muscle treatment. She’ll love this for relaxing her feet and shoulder muscles after a long day.

Image: courtesy of Higherdose

Highdose Infrared Sauna Blanket $599, higherdose.com

For the ultimate sauna lover, this blanket elevates the body’s thermal energy to enhance deep relaxation, promotes glowing skin, and improves circulation to help them bring out their inner glow. It also detoxies the body, burns calories, and aides in muscle recovery post workout.

Image: Kitsch

Kitsch Facial Roller Trio Bundle $51, mykitsch.com

This Facial Roller Bundle provides the ultimate at-home spa experience. The rollers can be used in gentle way to massage tension and relieve stress from our facial area, help in reducing fine lines, assist with better circulation, and help massage in facial products or essential oils.

Image: Tea Forte

Tea Forte Fleur Gift Set $55, teaforte.com

With a gorgeous gifting box, inspired by The New York Botanical Garden, includes everything one needs for a relaxing tea-for-one experience, this set makes an ideal gift for any lover of fine tea, art, and nature.  The tea assortment includes peach blossom white tea, hibiscus blossom herbal tea, and jasmine green tea. 

