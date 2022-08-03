Music Artist Dejha B Launched an Adult Coloring Book Brand as an Affordable Mental Health Solution

In search of a stress outlet during the pandemic, music artist Dehja B. borrowed her son’s coloring book and found an unexpected source of relief. As a creative, coloring gave her a new form of self-expression and improved her mental well-being. She explains, “I instantly felt relaxed after coloring, [it reduced] my stress while coping with a worldwide pandemic.” Enamored with her new hobby, Dehja began searching for adult coloring books with images she could relate to. Soon she realized, “there weren’t many inspirational let alone women of color represented in the adult coloring book market. This is when I was inspired to create my own.”

Dehja B, Founder of Dehja B Coloring™️. Image: courtesy of Dehja B.

“Lingering coronavirus trauma and mental health issues among the black community gave me an opportunity to create a business idea for transformational change” she details. In developing her idea, Dehja tapped into her life experiences. During her childhood growing up in the Bronx, she learned early on to use art and entertainment as a mental escape. In her current roles as a recording artist and a Senior Business Analyst, she merged her two passions for business and creativity to get started.

After lots of hard work, she launched Dejha B Coloring™️ with the mission of representing Black women, children, and giving them a healthy, budget-friendly activity to enjoy as a family. Dehja says, “I set out to create beautiful inspirational coloring books that promotes self-care, helps with mental health, and brings out your inner creativity. Every coloring book has a positive message and represents our style and culture.”

Image: courtesy of Dehja B.

In addition to the positive messaging, every coloring book has a unique experience and story. It’s also the first coloring brand to infuse poetry and music you can scan and listen to while coloring.

Feeling inspired to get zen and start coloring? Shop the brand below.

Image: courtesy of Dehja B Coloring™️

Dehja B Coloring™️ Hair Story Adult Coloring Book $16, dejhabcoloring.com

Image: courtesy of Dehja B Coloring™️

Dehja B Coloring™️ New Year New Mindset Adult Coloring Book $16, dejhabcoloring.com

Image: courtesy of Dehja B Coloring™️

Dehja B Coloring™️ Son Shine Coloring Book $16, dejhabcoloring.com

Image: courtesy of Dehja B Coloring™️

Dehja B Coloring™️ Hair Story Kid Coloring Book $16, dejhabcoloring.com