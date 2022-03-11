|Woman to Woman: Beauty From Within|How a Former Miss USA Became One of the Few Female, Black Winemakers in the Country|Samuel L. Jackson Gets a New Lease on Life in ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’|DMX’s Son Exodus Has Stage Three Kidney Disease|Tiger Woods Inducted Into the World Golf Hall of Fame|The Block Is Hot: Paris Fashion Week Edition|Woman of The Day: From Prison to Personal Trainer, Syretta Wright Transformed Her Life Through Fitness|Black Female Trailblazers: Dr. Matshidiso Moeti Is the First Woman to Lead the World Health Organization in Africa|Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail for Hate Crime Hoax|The Fashion Fair Documentary ‘The Beauty of Blackness’ Highlights the Richness and Innate Elegance of Our Skin

How a Former Miss USA Became One of the Few Female, Black Winemakers in the Country

Image: courtesy of Nana Meriwhether

Nana Meriwether, who is a former Miss USA, was inspired to create a low-alcohol, botanical wine while studying herbalism, the ancient tradition of studying how plants and herbs serve as healing agents. Inspired by her studies, she was sitting under a tree in Costa Rica when she dreamed up Navina, a botanical, low-alcohol wine alternative, that is sophisticated in taste, better for you and can be enjoyed socially. 

Now Meriwether is one of the few Black winemakers in the country and she uniquely combines her understanding of herbalism with winemaking. Her process includes infusing traditional premium wine grape varietals with herbs known to be healthful and apoptogenic including hibiscus, medicinal mushrooms and marigold flowers. Made in Napa, the wine is also vegan, gluten-free, and is free of GMOs and artificial flavoring. Compared to traditional wine, Navina is lower in alcohol (4.5%-5.5%abv), sugar (only 0/4-0/2 per 5oz serving), and calories (50-67 calories per 5oz serving). 

Meriwether says consider this your “weekday wine” when you have an early morning or just want a healthier alternative to sip while socializing. 

Image: courtesy of Navina

Navina Hibiscus Wine, $25, drinknavina.com

Made from organic Hibiscus flowers, the palette is raw, clean, and tart as Hibiscus flowers characteristically are. Notes of wildflowers and dark cherries also permeate this dry Herbal Wine. 

Image: courtesy of Navina

Navina Marigold Flower Wine, $25, drinknavina.com

This herbal wine is derived from organic Marigold Flowers. The palette here is smooth and bright with notes of pear, apples and earth. 

