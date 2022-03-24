These 8 Natural Remedies Will Enhance Your Sleep Quality

Improving the quality of your sleep can do wonders for your health, mood, and focus. Unfortunately, a combination of stress, technology overuse, and illness can prevent you from getting a proper night’s rest. If you suffer from insomnia or just have trouble winding down after a long day, there are a growing number of homeopathic or natural supplements, herbal formulas, and aromatherapy options that could improve the quality of your slumber. These products are easy to access and are packed with botanical ingredients that boost relaxation and put your brain in snooze mode.

We’ve rounded up an assortment of remedies, from teas to tinctures, that will reduce anxiety, relax nerves and get you the restorative sleep you deserve.

Image: courtesy of Mud\Wtr

Mud\Wtr :Rest Blend $50, mudwtr.com

Sipping this caffeine-free blend, that’s rich with rooibos chai, cinnamon, and a mushroom blend, will feel like a warm hug. The taste is comforting and it will instantly promote a state of calm.

Image: courtesy of Mind Body Green

Mind Body Green Sleep Support+ Supplements $49, shop.mindbodygreen.com

Taking this science-backed formula in the evening will help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling rejuvenated. Its melatonin-free, for those that are sensitive to the hormone. Instead, its loaded with magnesium, jujube and pharmaGABA® to promote a steady state of relaxation.

Image: courtesy of Ned

Ned Mellö Naked Magnesium Powder $48 for 190 G, ihelloned.com

With over 500 5-star customer reviews, this powder contains a nourishing Superblend of 3 chelated magnesium forms. Magnesium is known to relax the nervous system, assist with stress response, improve mood and improve sleep. It also dissolves seamlessly into hot water for a pre-bedtime beverage.

Image: courtesy of Get Proper

Get Proper Sleep + Restore Melatonin Supplement $39.99, getproper.com

Think of this supplement as a “sleep vitamin” with a time-release melatonin. In addition to restoring and resetting your natural sleep cycle, these supplements are formulated with unique botanicals work synergistically to help you gently fall asleep and stay asleep the entire night and wake up without any grogginess.

Image: courtesy of Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Sleep & Downshift Essential Oil Blend $18, aloyoga.com

This multi-purpose essential oil is engineered with chamomile, neroli and ylang ylang to put your brain on chill mode and release the day’s worries. Add 10-15 drops of this oil blend to your diffuser to scent your space, rub on your palms and breath deep, add a few drops to a bath, or even mix it with water and spritz in on your linens before bed.

Image: courtesy of Sakara

Sakara Sleep Support Tea $20 for 20 bags, sakara.com

This fragrant tea is filled with snooze-inducing ingredients including catnip, valerian, and passionflower to restore sleep, encourage calm, and inspire relaxation. Thank to hints of chamomile and lavender the flavor is light and floral.

Image: courtesy of Pura

Pura Rest Calming Scent $14, trypura.com

Aromatherapy is a powerful tool to calm your nervous system and wind down after a long day. This plug-in scent capsule is filled with refreshing notes of neroli, Moroccan mint, lily, white amber, and Siberian woods for an airy fragrance to help you drift off. Each vial lasts up to 2 weeks, running 8 hours a day, and is both pet and kid friendly.

Image: courtesy of Apricot

Aprico Sleep Easy Drops $44.99, aprico.life

Designed to ease you to zzz’s, this organic THC-free hemp formula contains a soothing combination of botanicals, L-theanine, melatonin, and lavender. Simply take 2mL by mouth, hold for 30 seconds before swallowing, and get ready for sweat dreams ahead.