Naturi Naughton Weds Longtime Love Two Lewis

Last Saturday, actress and singer Naturi Naughton married her fiancé Two Lewis in a beautiful ceremony. The Queens star married her longtime beau at the iconic St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia.

Included in the wedding party were former Power co-stars Lala Anthony and Omari Hardwick, Angela Yee, Teyonah Parris and Sinqua Walls. Legendary singer and minister Montell Jordan officiated the couple’s nuptials, solidifying their union. “Can We Talk” singer Tevin Campbell performed for attendees at the reception.

Heavily adorned with gorgeous floral arrangements in shades of purples and pinks, the wedding boasted a guest list of Black Hollywood’s biggest and most well-respected stars.

The two met in 2019 on the set of Power where Naughton played the character Tasha Fitzpatrick. Last year, Lewis proposed to Naughton while participating in a joint photoshoot. Zuri, her 4-year old daughter from previous relationship, was also present for the proposal.

Naughton initially posted the engagement ring to her account, as seen below:

Adding to a bevy of posts regarding the excitement over the wedding, Naughton posted an image of herself in a stunning dress while being held by her new husband to her Instagram account. In the post, she stated “My forever” with a heart emoji, and continued with “God I thank you!”

Peep more images from the happy couple’s glorious wedding day, below:

A shot of the lavish wedding reception following Naughton and Lewis’ nuptials. Image: Stanley Babb.

The gorgeous wedding party in peach and purple. Image: Stanley Babb.