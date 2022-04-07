|Naturi Naughton Weds Longtime Love Two Lewis|Our Girl Rihanna Is on Forbes’ Annual World’s Billionaires List|Obama Returns to the White House to Celebrate the Affordable Care Act|West Elm and Designer Hana Getachew Collab on an Ethopian-Inspired Home Collection|Bishop T.D. Jakes Discusses His New Lifetime Movies ‘Wrath’ and ‘Greed’|Allen Iverson Launches New Cannabis Line|Biden Administration Extends Pause on Student Loan Payments Through August|New York Urban League Honors Corporate Diversity With Half-Day Symposium|Shop These Gentle, Eco-Friendly Products for Your Baby|Five States Predicted to Become Majority Minority by End of Decade

Naturi Naughton Weds Longtime Love Two Lewis

naturi-naughton-wedding
Naturi Naughton with her forever love Two Lewis. Image: Stanley Babb.
Last Saturday, actress and singer Naturi Naughton married her fiancé Two Lewis in a beautiful ceremony. The Queens star married her longtime beau at the iconic St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia.

Included in the wedding party were former Power co-stars Lala Anthony and Omari Hardwick, Angela Yee, Teyonah Parris and Sinqua Walls. Legendary singer and minister Montell Jordan officiated the couple’s nuptials, solidifying their union. “Can We Talk” singer Tevin Campbell performed for attendees at the reception. 

Heavily adorned with gorgeous floral arrangements in shades of purples and pinks, the wedding boasted a guest list of Black Hollywood’s biggest and most well-respected stars.

The two met in 2019 on the set of Power where Naughton played the character Tasha Fitzpatrick. Last year, Lewis proposed to Naughton while participating in a joint photoshoot. Zuri, her 4-year old daughter from previous relationship, was also present for the proposal.

Naughton initially posted the engagement ring to her account, as seen below:

Adding to a bevy of posts regarding the excitement over the wedding, Naughton posted an image of herself in a stunning dress while being held by her new husband to her Instagram account. In the post, she stated “My forever” with a heart emoji, and continued with “God I thank you!”

Peep more images from the happy couple’s glorious wedding day, below:

A shot of the lavish wedding reception following Naughton and Lewis’ nuptials. Image: Stanley Babb.
The gorgeous wedding party in peach and purple. Image: Stanley Babb.
The happy couple joined by Zuri, Naughton’s daughter. Image: Stanley Babb.
