NBA Star Draymond Green Opens Up About His Mental Health Journey

Today, Prime Video announced the premiere date of The Sessions: Draymond Green, a gripping personal look inside the mind and mental wellness journey of the NBA superstar. The special explores the mind of the Golden State Warrior power forward who is currently one of the most talented and polarizing athletes in the game, currently competing in the NBA finals. As a player, Green known as much for his intense demeanor on the court as for his outstanding playmaking abilities. The special explores Green’s ongoing quest to prioritize his mental well-being.

The documentary pairs Green with spiritual-and-wellness legend Deepak Chopra and master healer and well-being educator Devi Brown. Both renowned experts who have dedicated their lives to understanding the human condition. Together, they’ll work with Green in learning how to navigate emotions and answer a critical question: Can this future hall-of-famer learn to train his mind as well as his body?

Reflecting on Green’s candor throughout the journey, Brown says “There is so much power that can be found in exploring ourselves and our shadows and getting curious about our needs. Choosing to do the work of self and share the journey is a high act of service, and Draymond shares who he is with fearless intention and courage.”

“I’m excited for the world to see me go on a journey they could’ve never imagined me embarking on,” said Green. “Meditation, Zen, and mindfulness bring a new balance for me. The Sessions starts a deep dive into the mind of me, Draymond Green—the player, the father, and the person. I hope you enjoy this journey as much as I did!”

The special is available to stream on June 17th on Amazon Prime Video.