|Wayne Mackie, a Longtime NFL Official, Passes Away at 62|Indiana University Launches New Digital Collection Focusing on the History of Black Wealth in America|Nike’s New Initiative Will Increase Access for Women in Sports|More Top Looks from This Past Weekend’s Oscars Parties|The Best Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party|Op-Ed: March Madness—Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars’ Incident Is a Microcosm of the Pressure and Struggle of Being a Black Man|Donald Glover Hires Malia Obama as a Writer on His New Show|The Best (and Most Unexpected) Moments From the 2022 Oscars|The Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet|Chef Sicily Sierra Wants Us to Spice Up Our Sandwiches

Nike’s New Initiative Will Increase Access for Women in Sports

Nike_Think_Tank
Image: courtesy of Nike
  • This group of incredible female athletes are fighting for gender equality in sports.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

This month, Nike announced the launch of Athlete Think Tank, the brand’s new initiative to invest and champion the next generation of girls in sports. The campaign was created to help tackle some of the barriers female athletes face.

The Think Tank includes an elite, diverse roster of sports superstars and global catalysts, including tennis legend Serena Williams, basketball star Sabrina Ionescu, and Paralympic runner Scout Bassett, among others, to share their valuable insights on the realities that every woman faces in her journey as an athlete. Bringing together this group of impactful changemakers allowed them to share their passion for supporting gender equality, equal pay and access in sport. 

Tennis legend Serena Williams is part of Nike’s Athlete Think Tank. Image: courtesy of Nike

The roster of athletes also included are Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Simone Manuel, Ada Hegerberg, Angela Davis, Bebe Vio, Dina Asher-Smith, Deyna Castellanos, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Nafi Thiam, Scout Bassett and Shalane Flanagan. To jumpstart the program, Nike is providing a $1.3 million grant, through the Charities Aid Foundation America, toward organizations nationwide, that are focused on providing equal opportunities, funding community partners, and increasing access to sports participation for girls.

Each member of the Think Tank will choose an organization to support. For example, Williams chose to support the Brown Girls Dream in Los Angeles; Fraser-Pryce selected the Pocket Rocket Foundation in Jamaica; Ionescu went with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and Flanagan is partnering with the Marathon Kids and Amputee Blade Runners.

As the largest global women’s athletic brand, the brand is also rethinking how they design activewear for women’s unique bodies. This includes the impact of training while on your period, significant body changes throughout maturity as a woman, pregnancy and motherhood demands, and more inclusive sizing. Overall, Nike wants the program to be an investment in women by funding purposeful global organizations, creating opportunities for women and girls in sport, and ultimately to improve communities they care about.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.