These Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives Are Just as Creamy as the Real Thing

If you’re one of the 65% of adults worldwide suffering from a lactose-intolerance, removing dairy from your diet can be difficult but it can result in improved gut health and boost your overall wellbeing. Symptoms of a dairy allergy include reoccurring headaches, abdominal discomfort, allergies, inflammation and skin irritation. An easy way to eradicate these ailments and jumpstart the process is to swap out your whole-fat cow’s milk for a plant-based alternative. Luckily, there are a plethora of brands whipping up all types of creamy versions, from ingredients like rice, hemp, and nuts, that range in thickness, taste, and flavors, and can easily be found at your favorite café or go-to grocery store.

If you don’t suffer from a dairy allergy but are looking to make healthier choices overall, nutritionist Alysse Gibbons, MS RDN explains, “Higher intakes of plant-based foods can help provide several nutrients that most Americans don’t get enough of, like potassium and fiber.” In addition, compared to dairy milk, these lighter options have 37% to 75% less fat, are lower in calories, and lack estrogen (found in cow’s milk) which can support weight loss as well. In addition, plant-based diets are environmentally-friendly because they require less land (preventing deforestation), stop animal cruelty, conserve water, and release fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

There’s really no downside to making the switch, just choose what tastes the best to you. Keep reading for our favorite editor-tested healthy milk alternatives.

Image: Good Mylk Co.

Good Mylk Co. The Rennaissance Mylk, $29 for 2-pack, goodmylk.co

Rich in healthy fats, magnesium, and all ten essential amino acids, this powerhouse Hemp Mylk can be used in smoothies, coffee, or by itself to boost your nutrition intake.

Image: courtesy of Pacific Foods

Pacific Foods Cashew Unsweetened Original Milk $20 for pack of 6, amazon.com

Made using organic and Fair Trade Certified™ cashews, that support safe working conditions and sustainable growing practices in the farming communities, this beverage has a mild profile and smooth texture. It also serves as an excellent base for sauces and other creamy recipes.

Image: courtesy of Silk

Silk Unsweetened Almond Milk $3, target.com

A glass of this creamy milk is an excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin E and contains 50% more calcium that dairy milk. At only 30 calories a glass, it is also free from gluten carrageenan, cholesterol, and artificial colors and flavors.

Image: courtesy of Minor Figures

Minor Figures Oat Latte Drink, $30 for 12 cans, us.minorfigures.com

Sip this velvety Oat Milk Latte as morning fuel. The drink is a clean blend of seasonal single-origin coffee and oat milk. There is no added sugar and it is 100% vegan.

Image: courtesy of Instacart

Milkadamia Lightly Sweetened Milk $tk, milkadamia.com

Treat yourself to a cup of this lightly creamy and slightly sweetened milk that is free of soy, GMO’s and animal cruelty. The texture of this milk is versatile enough to thicken plant-based soups or even substitute for real milk for baking.

Image: courtesy of Sproud

Sproud Original Pea Milk $t5, besproud.com

This pea milk substitute is free from allergens, lactose, nuts, soy and GMO. In addition, it is high in protein and incredibly low in carbohydrates and sugar. Perfect for a healthy diet.

Image: courtesy of Califa Farms

Califa Farms Go Coconut Milk $5, instacart.com

Rich coconut milk and refreshing coconut water make for a smooth and creamy plant milk blend that is light, subtly sweet and packed with calcium, all with no added sugar. Perfect for sipping, blending, cooking and baking.

Image: courtesy of Rice Dream

Rice Dream Original Rice Drink, $40 for 8 pack, amazon.com

Probably the lightest tasting beverage on this list, this blend has a deliciously airy and refreshing flavor with sweetness from brown rice. It’s also low in fat. So feel free to pour it on – on cereal or fruit, in your favorite smoothie, or just have a cold and satisfying glass.