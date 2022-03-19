Plan Your Next Celebration Using This Virtual Concierge

Planning a party can be incredibly stressful if you don’t have enough time, help and resources to bring your vision to life. Between managing a guest list, invitations, decorations, and food, the never-ending to-do list can be stressful enough to strip away the joy of the celebration. Enter Tabletop, a modernized event management platform, founded by Vel Mensah, that acts as a virtual concierge to simplify the planning process and do the tedious work for you so you can actually be present and enjoy your gathering.

Image: courtesy of TablePop

Through an easy-to-use portal, Tablepop uses technology to determine the level of support and services you’ll need, according to the size of your event and budget. Their “Petite” package ($29), ideal for intimate functions, connects you with a virtual planner, a detailed mood board, a budget breakdown, and even vetting vendors in advance. The “Pro” package ($119), perfect for slightly larger events, includes an event expert who will handle sourcing a venue, managing vendors, providing digital styling visualizations, and even overseeing smaller details to match your specified style. The service truly is aimed to give you access to personalized event experiences at your fingertips.

So all you have to do is look fabulous, greet your guests and get the party going.