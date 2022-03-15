|Woman of the Day: Meet Precious Adams, The Award-Winning Ballerina Breaking Barriers|‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Star Gabrielle Union Shares the Keys to Successfully Blending Families|Pyer Moss Drops an Exclusive Crewneck in Collaboration With The Met Store|Tommy Hilfiger Crowns Designer Clarence Ruth as the Winner of the New Legacy Challenge|An Instagram Influencer Is Suing the NYPD for $30 Million for Using Her Image on a ‘Wanted’ Poster|Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19|Police Officer Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant Will Not Face Charges|Jackson State University Partners With Six Alabama Community Colleges|Design Your Baby Nursery Using These Expert Tips from HGTV Host Breegan Jane|Woman of the Day: Karen Young Is Modernizing Shaving Tools and Shattering Beauty Standards

Woman of the Day: Meet Precious Adams, The Award-Winning Ballerina Breaking Barriers

Image: courtesy of Gymshark

As a junior soloist ballerina for the prestigious English National Ballet company, Precious Adams has graced stages across the world and has amassed a long career of outstanding achievements and fans in the ballet community. Outside of her phenomenal dancing abilities, Adams is known as a significant advocate for diversity and progression within the sport. 

Originally from Michigan, Adams possessed a natural talent for dance from a young age and couldn’t help but notice that the traditional uniform of pink tights and ballet shoes were designed to match only the fair-skinned dancers’ skin tones, making her feel like an outsider. In the predominately white sport, this was the centuries-old standard and Adams knew something needed to change. 

Image: courtesy of Gymshark

After receiving a revered position at a world-class ballet school in the UK, Precious decided to actively speak up. In 2018, she pushed her school to start allowing more options for dance and performance wear during practice and performance, which included tights and shoes in a range of melanin-rich tones. Her goal was to create a more inclusive image that doesn’t fall short to the limitations of race and color.  Not only did her school start implementing this practice, but a long list of ballet companies have also begun to follow her footsteps to include a range of tones to their dancewear. 

Precious Adams (center) and other dancers wearing Gymshark. Image: courtesy of Gymshark

Adams, who was recently tapped by fitness brand Gymshark to be a part of their ‘We The Changemakers‘ campaign, aims to broaden people’s ideas of what a lead performer, beauty and quality looks like, especially in a traditional art like ballet. She hopes to implement lasting change and continues to advocate for change with every pirouette.

