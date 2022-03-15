Questlove Reveals The Recipe For His Wind-Down Weekend Cocktail

As a beacon of creativity, Questlove is a bestselling author, cultural icon, and in-demand musician with a packed schedule. So whenever he gets time off, it’s safe to say he takes his breaks very seriously, starting with a delicious cocktail. His current favorite, named the Electric Honey, is a slightly spicy drink made for slow sipping, which he enjoys during quiet nights at home. We nabbed the recipe so you can join in on the relaxation.

Image: courtesy of The Balvenie

Electric Honey

2 parts The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year single malt Scotch whisky

½ part Honey Syrup*

½ part Chilled Coffee

Sprinkle of Cayenne Pepper

*To make the honey syrup: Mix 3 parts honey with 1 part hot water. Let cool before using.

In partnership with The Balvanie, Questlove launched Quest for Craft a new digital series, which he hosts, centered around compelling conversations with other creative minds including SNL comedian Michael Che, award-winning producer Jimmy Jam, rock icon Patti Smith, and prolific author Malcolm Gladwell; over a great drinks of course. Season two of the show is set to start filming soon.