|Questlove Reveals The Recipe For His Wind-Down Weekend Cocktail|Jane Campion Slights Venus and Serena Williams, Then Apologizes|R&B Singer Timmy Thomas Passes Away at 77|Woman of the Day: Meet Precious Adams, The Award-Winning Ballerina Breaking Barriers|‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Star Gabrielle Union Shares the Keys to Successfully Blending Families|Pyer Moss Drops an Exclusive Crewneck in Collaboration With The Met Store|Tommy Hilfiger Crowns Designer Clarence Ruth as the Winner of the New Legacy Challenge|An Instagram Influencer Is Suing the NYPD for $30 Million for Using Her Image on a ‘Wanted’ Poster|Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19|Police Officer Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant Will Not Face Charges

Questlove Reveals The Recipe For His Wind-Down Weekend Cocktail

Image: courtesy of The Balvenie

As a beacon of creativity, Questlove is a bestselling author, cultural icon, and in-demand musician with a packed schedule. So whenever he gets time off, it’s safe to say he takes his breaks very seriously, starting with a delicious cocktail. His current favorite, named the Electric Honey, is a slightly spicy drink made for slow sipping, which he enjoys during quiet nights at home. We nabbed the recipe so you can join in on the relaxation.

Image: courtesy of The Balvenie

Electric Honey

  • 2 parts The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year single malt Scotch whisky
  • ½ part Honey Syrup*
  • ½ part Chilled Coffee
  • Sprinkle of Cayenne Pepper
  • *To make the honey syrup: Mix 3 parts honey with 1 part hot water. Let cool before using.

In partnership with The Balvanie, Questlove launched Quest for Craft a new digital series, which he hosts, centered around compelling conversations with other creative minds including SNL comedian Michael Che, award-winning producer Jimmy Jam, rock icon Patti Smith, and prolific author Malcolm Gladwell; over a great drinks of course. Season two of the show is set to start filming soon. 

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.