Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.

Fashion mogul, entertainer and Bajan national hero Rihanna shared that she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, People reports.

The pop superstar debuted her baby bump in New York City over the weekend in a beautiful photoshoot with Rocky. Donning a long pink jacket unbuttoned at the bottom, she glowed as she revealed her growing bump draped in jewels for the world to see.

In November 2020, it was confirmed by People that Rihanna and Rocky were dating after being friends for years. Rocky appeared in her Fenty Skin campaign in July of 2022 and the fledgling couple did interviews together to promote the collaboration,

As EBONY reported back in May, Rocky expressed his affection for Rihanna saying she is “the love of my life.” Being in a relationship with versus playing the field is“so much better,” Rocky proclaimed. “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Rocky added that starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.” I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Last March, Rihana told British Vogue that she was “realizing life is really short” and had no time to waste on negative energy.

“I know I will want to live differently,” explaining that she wanted to have three or four children in the next 10 years, with or without a partner.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she said. “But the only thing that matters is happiness; that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

