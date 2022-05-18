Shop These Thoughtful Graduation Gifts for the Class of 2022

As graduation season begins, it’s time to start thinking about how to reward the graduate in your life to celebrate this major life accomplishment. The unexpected experience of attending school during the pandemic was no easy feat and their perserverance deserves a spotlight. While a crisp check is always appreciated, it’s nice to go the extra mile and offer them a more thoughtful present that speaks to their personality and interests. Whether it’s an experience, a momentum of their hard work, or tech-y device to upgrade their new dorm, these unique, and personalizable gifts (all under $250!) will commemorate the accomplishment of the people you love and speak from the heart.

Image: courtesy of The Sip

The Sip The Deluxe Box $86, thesip.com

Nothing says congratulations like a box of fine champagne. This box is filled with Veuve Clicquot, Moët and Chandon so your grad can pop a bottle and cheers to their accomplishments.

Image: courtesy of Travelpro

Travelpro Maxlite Air Carry-On Suitcase $170, travelpro.com

There’s no better gift for a travel junkie than durable, well-equipped luggage. This lightweight spinner has a 100% polycarbonate exterior is engineered to flex if impacted to prevent splitting, cracking or punctures, and a stylish exterior finish reduces visible scratches or scuffs. It’s great for checking in too. A built-in lock allows TSA authorities to safely unlock and relock the bag for inspection when needed, and a zippered expansion option maximizes packing capacity when needed.

Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Young, Gifted and Black: A New Generation of Artists, Antwaun Sargent, $50, urbanoutfitters.com

If you’re gifting a creative, this book can serve as a source of motivation. It surveys the work of a new generation of Black artists and features the voices of a diverse group of curators who are on the cutting edge of contemporary art and are impacting the way we think about identity, politics and art history itself.

Image: courtesy of Framebridge

Framebridge Gift Card Diploma Frames, starting at $110, framebridge.com

Give them the gift of framing something special from their education experience. Whether it’s their diploma or an image of them in their cap and gown, they can pick which special moment to capture and the exact frame to match, so they’re guaranteed to love it. With options to gift a physical gift card or send an e-gift card to their inbox today, the process couldn’t be more simple.

Image: courtesy of Keurig

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker $160, keurig.com

Whether your grad is heading to their first job or to college, they will be thrilled to have this tech-y coffee maker by their side. It’s a dream for java lovers, thanks to the new MultiStream Technology™, an innovative new brewing technique that extracts full flavor and aroma from K-Cup® pods. You can also use the machine to make tea, cocoa, and iced coffee or fill up a travel mug to take on-the-go.

Image: courtesy of Apple

Apple AirPods Pro $249, apple.com

These incredibly light noise-cancelling headphones, block out your environment so your grad can focus on the task at hand. Make them feel extra special by engraving their pair with their name, initials, or a fun emoji (a free service from Apple). This is especially useful if they are heading to a dorm and don’t want their pair to be mixed up with their roommates’ pods.

Image: courtesy of Hatch

Hatch Restore Sleep Assistant $129, amazon.com

This sleek device combines a sound machine, sunrise alarm, smart light, meditation app, and an alarm clock into one smart sleep assistant. Perfect for helping your grad unwind with ease and fall asleep faster.

Image: courtesy of SpaFinder

SpaFinder Gift Card, spafinder.com

Reward your loved one for all of their hard work with the gift of relaxation. The Spafinder partner network is comprised of top-rated spas and wellness centers in every zip code, so its easy for your grad to find a local spot of their choosing. With services like massages, facials, and saunas, they’re guaranteed to leave rejuvenated.

Image: courtesy of Anthropologie

Anthropologie Capri Blue Sandstone Glass Jar Candle $34 each, anthropologie.com

Any homebody will appreciate these jumbo, sweet-smelling candles featured in stunning artistic jars. The aromatic candles are soy-blended and vegan-formulated for clean burning.

Image: Instagram/@classpass

ClassPass Gift Card, classpass.com

Fitness lovers will be so thankful for access to this service that gives them a free month of classes at the boutique fitness studios and gyms of their liking. Gifts cards start at $50 and can be used by non ClassPass members as well.