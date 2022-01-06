Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Marries Soccer Player Jozy Altidore

Tennis star Sloane Stephens married soccer player Jozy Altidore in a ceremony on New Year’s Day, People reports.

On Tuesday, the newlyweds posted a stunning wedding photo to commemorate the union on both of their Instagram accounts. The wedding took place Saturday at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida.

According to the reports, Stephens wore a custom beaded Galia Lahav gown with a Maria Elena headpiece, and Peter Marco diamonds.

During the ceremony, those who were not physically present were honored as the couple left specific space for those they’ve lost, which included Stephen’s grandparents, who passed away from COVID-19 in 2021.

Stephens noted the challenges of trying to plan a wedding and remain safe at the same time

“I empathize with all the COVID couples out there who have had to make the tough calls and be flexible with the ever-changing pandemic,” says Stephens. “We’ve all had to be super flexible, and I appreciate how accommodating our loved ones have been in making sure we have as safe and special a day as possible.”

“I’ve loved reflecting on all of the moments that culminated to this day and how we’ve arrived at this life-changing moment,” Altidore said. “It’s been so nostalgic to go down memory lane and revisit all the moments that brought us to this time in our lives. It’s made me fall in love with Sloane all over again.”

Altidore, who plays for Toronto FC, was filled with anticipation as his bride walk down the aisle.

“It’s one of those moments that I know will live in my mind forever and time will stand still when I see her,” he said.

As EBONY previously reported, the couple got engaged back in 2019. While they’ve known each other since the fifth grade, they didn’t begin dating until 2017.

Although they both have hectic schedules as athletes in the prime of their careers, they are looking forward to their new lives together as a married couple.

“We both have incredible crazy jobs and lives, and knowing that through it all, we have each other as our constant and true home base is such a comforting feeling,” Stephens shared.