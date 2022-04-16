4 Spring Cocktail Recipes To Enjoy With Easter Brunch

Hosting Easter brunch can be a whirlwind of a stress, between menu planning and cooking for the family, arranging egg hunts for the kids, and making it all happen after a morning at church services in a fabulous get-up. One thing that’s guaranteed to keep your guests smiling and relaxed? These charming spring cocktail recipes, from Duke & Dame salted caramel whisky, that are loaded with fresh and delicious ingredients and are guaranteed to be the perfect addition to your savory brunch menu.

In addition to wine and mimosas, adding a pitcher of some vibrant, original cocktails will offer more variety, and compliment any flowery, spring details on your table décor and allow your family to self-serve. You could even whip up special drinks for each guest in minutes because these beverages are so simple to make. We’ve included four options that are tasty, limited in ingredients, and easy on the eyes, to leave your guests impressed (and happy!).

Easter Cocktail Recipes

Image: courtesy of Duke & Dame

For the Easter brunch: Sunday Drive

2 oz Duke & Dame

1 oz Aperol

2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Shake ingredients in cocktail shaker with ice and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with grapefruit slice.

Image: courtesy of AJ Shorter Photography

While the kids Easter egg hunt: Make Me Blush

2 oz Duke & Dame

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Red Wine

1/2 oz Agave

Shake ingredients in cocktail shake with ice and strain into coupe glass.

Image: courtesy of Duke & Dame

To pair with your chocolate Easter bunny: Caramel S’more Martini

3 oz Duke & Dame

1/2 oz Irish Cream Liqueur

1/2 oz Chocolate Syrup

Graham Crackers

Chocolate Syrup for Garnish

Crush graham crackers and use simple syrup or honey to add graham cracker rim to a chilled Martini glass. Garnish inside of glass with a drizzle of chocolate syrup. Add Duke & Dame, Irish Cream and Chocolate Syrup to a shaker tin with ice. Shake until well chilled and pour into glass.

Image: courtesy of Duke & Dame

Post Easter dinner nightcap: Duke & Dame Old Fashioned

2 oz Duke & Dame

3 Dashes Orange Bitters

Orange Peel

Add Duke & Dame and bitters to a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until well chilled. Strain into a Rocks glass over a large ice cube. Express the oil of an orange peel over the glass, then add orange peel to the glass as a garnish.