|4 Spring Cocktail Recipes To Enjoy With Easter Brunch|Drip Alert: You Can’t Deny Iman Shumpert’s Style|‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Filmmakers Share Why Kanye Can’t Be Cancelled|FIT Honors Serena Williams, Producer Debra Martin Chase and Harlem Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel at Awards Gala|Actress Rose Rollins Takes Charge On and Off the Court in ‘Long Slow Exhale’|Carol’s Daughter’s Love Delivered Initiative Expands Doula Access for Black Mothers|Beautiful Black Homes: Inside Media Mogul Jason Lee’s Sleek Los Angeles Hideaway|The Block Is Hot: The Dapper Man Edition|Chef David Rose Shares a Vegan Bolognese Recipe to Level Up Your Easter Dinner|Video Footage Captures Grand Rapids Police Officer Fatally Shooting Patrick Lyoya

4 Spring Cocktail Recipes To Enjoy With Easter Brunch

Family_Easter_Brunch
Image: courtesy of August de Richelieu
  • These no-fuss drinks are simple to make and easy on the eyes.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Hosting Easter brunch can be a whirlwind of a stress, between menu planning and cooking for the family, arranging egg hunts for the kids, and making it all happen after a morning at church services in a fabulous get-up. One thing that’s guaranteed to keep your guests smiling and relaxed? These charming spring cocktail recipes, from Duke & Dame salted caramel whisky, that are loaded with fresh and delicious ingredients and are guaranteed to be the perfect addition to your savory brunch menu. 

In addition to wine and mimosas, adding a pitcher of some vibrant, original cocktails will offer more variety, and compliment any flowery, spring details on your table décor and allow your family to self-serve. You could even whip up special drinks for each guest in minutes because these beverages are so simple to make. We’ve included four options that are tasty, limited in ingredients, and easy on the eyes, to leave your guests impressed (and happy!).

Easter Cocktail Recipes

Image: courtesy of Duke & Dame

For the Easter brunch: Sunday Drive

  •  2 oz Duke & Dame 
  •  1 oz Aperol 
  •  2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice 

Shake ingredients in cocktail shaker with ice and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with grapefruit slice. 

Image: courtesy of AJ Shorter Photography

While the kids Easter egg hunt: Make Me Blush

  • 2 oz Duke & Dame 
  • 1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
  • 1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice 
  • 1/2 oz Red Wine 
  • 1/2 oz Agave 

Shake ingredients in cocktail shake with ice and strain into coupe glass. 

Image: courtesy of Duke & Dame

To pair with your chocolate Easter bunny: Caramel S’more Martini

  • 3 oz Duke & Dame
  • 1/2 oz Irish Cream Liqueur
  • 1/2 oz Chocolate Syrup
  • Graham Crackers
  • Chocolate Syrup for Garnish

Crush graham crackers and use simple syrup or honey to add graham cracker rim to a chilled Martini glass. Garnish inside of glass with a drizzle of chocolate syrup. Add Duke & Dame, Irish Cream and Chocolate Syrup to a shaker tin with ice. Shake until well chilled and pour into glass.

Image: courtesy of Duke & Dame

Post Easter dinner nightcap: Duke & Dame Old Fashioned

  • 2 oz Duke & Dame
  • 3 Dashes Orange Bitters
  • Orange Peel

Add Duke & Dame and bitters to a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until well chilled. Strain into a Rocks glass over a large ice cube. Express the oil of an orange peel over the glass, then add orange peel to the glass as a garnish.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.