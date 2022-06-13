Ashanti, Sean Paul, and Wale to Headline St. Kitts Music Festival as Event Returns From Two-Year Hiatus

All roads, or should we say seas, lead to St. Kitts this month as the island prepares for the 25th annual St. Kitts Music Festival happening June 23-25. After postponements due to the global pandemic, festival organizers are ready to bring it back— bigger and better than ever.

From its secluded beaches to lush rainforests, the Caribbean island nation will soon welcome thousands of concert goers to its beautiful shores. The 3-day event is slated to have an all-star lineup across several musical genres including: reggae, jazz and hip hop.

Image: courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

​​“We are thrilled to once again host the St. Kitts Music Festival after a two-year hiatus,” Honorable Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports for St. Kitts said in a statement. “This event has been a staple on our annual calendar and is vital to our economy during the summer months. We are excited to once again host the festival that not only contributes to our local livelihood, but affords us the opportunity to highlight the destination. Thanks to our high vaccination levels, the festival will go on this year as planned. We promise it will be worth the wait.”

Heading to St. Kitts this month? Here’s everything you can expect from the festival, as well as some things to check out around the island.

The 2022 St. Kitts Music Festival

Image: courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

The annual summer festival launched in 1996 in an effort to bring in more money to the island, after hotels and local businesses saw a drastic drop in patrons. That year, festival goers were treated to the sounds of local acts as well as the powerful voice of Gospel’s Cece Winans. Each year since, it has not only done what it was designed to do, but it has exceeded expectations.

Fast-forward 25-years later, and this year’s attendees will be jamming to the sounds of Sean Paul, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, Wale, ROTIMI, Beres Hammond, Maxi Priest and over a dozen other local and international superstars. You can find the entire lineup here.

“The St. Kitts Music Festival is one of the most diverse festivals in the region. We look forward to welcoming music enthusiasts to the destination to enjoy three nights of music and days of adventure,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “The festival once again allows us the opportunity to showcase our local Kittitian talent among some of the world’s renowned artists.

In addition to the music performances, the island will host several secondary events to give visitors a well-rounded St Kitts experience. From the Top Off Brunch at Fairview Greathouse and Botanical Gardens to the Jamrock Jerk Fest at Jamrock Restaurant— the 2022 installment is gearing up to be one for the books.

The island also recently formed a partnership with Palm Star Travel to offer a special charter flight service from Miami, Florida directly to St. Kitts to ensure festival goers don’t have any issues getting to the island on-time.

Things to see and do in St. Kitts

Image: courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

Whether you’re heading to St. Kitts for the festival or for your own vacation, here are a few must-do things while there.

For the history lovers, take a trip to the Amazing Grace Experience at Sandy Point to learn about the island’s ties to the gospel hymn “Amazing Grace.” You’ll also want to pop by Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

If you’re a foodie, be sure to try the Johnny cakes and salted codfish, both are staples in a traditional St Kittitian breakfast spread. Also, take a drive to Dieppe Bay, which is said to have the freshest seafood on the island.

Looking for the action? Frigate Bay will bring all that and more. During the day, South Frigate Bay Beach is the hangout spot for those wanting to soak up a little sun while lounging on the sand. There are plenty of eateries along the beachfront, too. At night, you can bar hop along the area’s main strip as local DJs and bands play.

As for hotels, the Park Hyatt and Koi Resort are both popular options for visitors. Both have stunning views of the sea, and on-site restaurants and activities.