|EBONY Rundown: Rapper Kevin Gates Reveals Near-Suicide Experience, Sister of Slain Officer Sues Facebook, and More|Tessa Thompson Is the New Face of Armani Beauty|Everett Lee, the First Black Conductor on Broadway, Passes Away at 105|Get Ready to Energize Your Day with EBONY’s Morning Mindset Series with Tai Beauchamp|Rep. Hank Johnson Calls Senate ‘Racist,’ Accuses Rep. Chip Roy of Endorsing White Power|Arbitrator Rules UConn Must Pay Kevin Ollie More Than $11 Million After Improper Termination|The Block Is Hot: The 10 Best Dressed Ladies Whose Shoe Game is on Fleek|Mitch McConnell Under Fire for Implying African Americans Aren’t Americans|Spike Lee to Receive the Directors Guild of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award|Jimi Hendrix Estate Files Lawsuit Against His Bandmates’ Heirs Over Copyright Accusations

Get Ready to Energize Your Day with EBONY’s Morning Mindset Series with Tai Beauchamp

Image: courtesy of Tai Beauchamp

Starting this Monday, January 24th, 2022, veteran media personality and lifestyle guru Tai Beauchamp will lead our EBONY fam into the ultimate new year spirit with our new virtual series Morning Mindset with Tai: Moving You Forward. Taking place on Instagram Live, Morning Mindset is a four-part series highlighting ways to optimize and revitalize your life. 

Tune in daily, from January 24th through January 27th as Tai and our special featured guests—Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter MAJOR, award-winning actor, best-selling author, and founder and Chairman of The Black Wall Street Technologies Hill Harper, and life coach, entrepreneur and author Bershan Shaw—encourage a conscious routine of self-love and personal growth.

Check out the schedule below to tune in via EBONY’s Instagram page. Additionally, visit our Morning Mindset hub throughout the week on EBONY.com to gain access to downloadable worksheets geared to track your progress as you follow Tai’s daily guidance to move yourself forward.

Monday, January 24th, 2022: Your Purpose, Passion, Power

Discover tools to help you connect your passions with your personal purpose for empowered living.

Featured guest: MAJOR, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter

After breaking the airwaves with his hit song, “This Is Why I Love You,” MAJOR has dedicated his platform through motivating others while promoting social good. Notably, he championed the stories of cancer survivors through a campaign called #CancerAintMyName that aims to highlight their inspirational journeys of fortitude.

Tuesday, January 25th, 2022: The Wealth Building Mindset

The road to wealth accumulation and true financial freedom is rooted in a growth mindset. Learn how to incorporate a set of beliefs, habits and behaviors to make the most your money and attract true wealth. 

Featured guest: Hill Harper, an award-winning actor, best-selling author, and founder and Chairman of The Black Wall Street Technologies

A man of many passions and talents, Hill Harper not only exudes strength onscreen but encourages the Black community to tap into their own financial power through a variety of endeavors as an author, social activist and philanthropist.

Wednesday, January 26th, 2022: Divine Connectivity

Center yourself by tapping into the relationship and synthesis between the mind, a higher power, and the universe. Learn how to tap into spirituality for directing your thoughts. 

See Also
Tackling Low Cancer Screening Rates in Our Community, Novartis and The American Cancer Society Join Forces

Thursday, January 27th, 2022: Self-Love, Self-Care

Understand the importance of honoring yourself by leaning into self-care and self-love as a tool for personal growth.

Featured guest: Bershan Shaw, a life coach, entrepreneur and author

When she is not uplifting the community by awakening their spirit of success as a transformational coach and public speaker, Bershan Shaw can be seen on the Real Housewives of New York as one of the first African American ladies to grace the NYC franchise.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!