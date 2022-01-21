Get Ready to Energize Your Day with EBONY’s Morning Mindset Series with Tai Beauchamp

Starting this Monday, January 24th, 2022, veteran media personality and lifestyle guru Tai Beauchamp will lead our EBONY fam into the ultimate new year spirit with our new virtual series Morning Mindset with Tai: Moving You Forward. Taking place on Instagram Live, Morning Mindset is a four-part series highlighting ways to optimize and revitalize your life.

Tune in daily, from January 24th through January 27th as Tai and our special featured guests—Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter MAJOR, award-winning actor, best-selling author, and founder and Chairman of The Black Wall Street Technologies Hill Harper, and life coach, entrepreneur and author Bershan Shaw—encourage a conscious routine of self-love and personal growth.

Check out the schedule below to tune in via EBONY’s Instagram page. Additionally, visit our Morning Mindset hub throughout the week on EBONY.com to gain access to downloadable worksheets geared to track your progress as you follow Tai’s daily guidance to move yourself forward.

Monday, January 24th, 2022: Your Purpose, Passion, Power

Discover tools to help you connect your passions with your personal purpose for empowered living.

Featured guest: MAJOR, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter

After breaking the airwaves with his hit song, “This Is Why I Love You,” MAJOR has dedicated his platform through motivating others while promoting social good. Notably, he championed the stories of cancer survivors through a campaign called #CancerAintMyName that aims to highlight their inspirational journeys of fortitude.

Tuesday, January 25th, 2022: The Wealth Building Mindset

The road to wealth accumulation and true financial freedom is rooted in a growth mindset. Learn how to incorporate a set of beliefs, habits and behaviors to make the most your money and attract true wealth.

Featured guest: Hill Harper, an award-winning actor, best-selling author, and founder and Chairman of The Black Wall Street Technologies

A man of many passions and talents, Hill Harper not only exudes strength onscreen but encourages the Black community to tap into their own financial power through a variety of endeavors as an author, social activist and philanthropist.

Wednesday, January 26th, 2022: Divine Connectivity

Center yourself by tapping into the relationship and synthesis between the mind, a higher power, and the universe. Learn how to tap into spirituality for directing your thoughts.

Thursday, January 27th, 2022: Self-Love, Self-Care

Understand the importance of honoring yourself by leaning into self-care and self-love as a tool for personal growth.

Featured guest: Bershan Shaw, a life coach, entrepreneur and author

When she is not uplifting the community by awakening their spirit of success as a transformational coach and public speaker, Bershan Shaw can be seen on the Real Housewives of New York as one of the first African American ladies to grace the NYC franchise.